accessiBe Unveils New Accessibility Engine for Enhanced Website Compliance, User Experience and Website Performance

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- accessiBe, a leader in web accessibility solutions, today announced its new proprietary core accessibility engine. The new engine will empower accessiBe's ecosystem of web accessibility solutions, enabling enhanced regulatory compliance, more precise remediation, and improved website performance.

As technology advances and the web becomes increasingly integral to daily life, accessibility guidelines and expectations continue to evolve to address a broader range of disabilities, making digital content and services more inclusive. However, ensuring inclusivity requires dedicated resources and specialized knowledge that not every business can allocate. accessiBe's new core accessibility engine helps address both the evolving technological challenges and the complexities of updated guidelines, delivering more accurate results. At the same time, it continues to make it possible for businesses of all sizes, resources, and knowledge levels to prioritize inclusion and web accessibility effectively.

Highlights include:

More accurate remediation for precision compliance

The new engine will enhance alignment with the evolving accessibility guidelines, enabling improved support for users with disabilities. With the addition of dozens of new rules, it is designed to maintain and improve accessibility compliance in real-time, making it easier for businesses to meet legal standards and serve users more inclusively.





Websites can be programmed in countless ways, with endless variations in how elements like headers, menus, and buttons are coded. This creates a significant challenge in accurately classifying these components and ensuring they align with accessibility guidelines. accessiBe's new engine leverages modern machine learning algorithms capabilities to tackle this complexity, improving the detection of key website elements. This enhanced detection enables more precise remediations, resulting in websites that are more accessible and inclusive for all users.





By eliminating redundant code and applying improved semantic structures, the new engine make accessiBe's solutions to be even lighter and load even faster, empowering optimized website performance.

"This update underscores our commitment to innovation and our mission of making the digital landscape accessible for all. The deployment of our new core engine is a defining moment for accessiBe, our customers and end-users," said Ophir Kra-Oz, CPO accessiBe. "As we move into a digital-first world, it is essential that we provide solutions that bridge accessibility gaps efficiently and effectively. Through extensive research and by leveraging advanced technology like machine learning, we've enhanced the precision of our solutions, improving experiences for people with disabilities while achieving greater alignment with accessibility guidelines."

This latest version of the new engine has been deployed and is empowering accessiBe's AI solution, accessWidget, with over 100K websites benefiting from the new enhancements. Users of accessiBe's accessFlow developer platform and free accessScan scanning tool will soon benefit from the same engine, enabling businesses to leverage an even more robust, AI-driven tool for real-time accessibility evaluation.

The core accessibility engine integration will continue to evolve, with future phases transforming new more rules to the new engine that will continue aligning accessiBe's entire ecosystem of solutions with evolving accessibility standards and user expectations.

About accessiBe

accessiBe is a market leader in web accessibility, providing an ecosystem of solutions for any business. Trusted by over 100,000 websites, ranging from small businesses to industry leaders, accessiBe streamlines the process of making websites more accessible. Our solutions support businesses, agencies, and non-profits in embracing inclusivity and reaching a wider audience while promoting accessibility in accordance with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

For more information, please visit accessibe.com.

