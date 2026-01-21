AccessibilityChecker.org 2025 eCommerce Accessibility Study Reveals Systemic Barriers on Leading Online Retail Sites

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A comprehensive study released today by AccessibilityChecker.org exposes significant accessibility failures across cart and checkout pages on the web's most visited eCommerce sites, underscoring ongoing barriers for millions of users with disabilities and missed opportunities for businesses.

The 2025 eCommerce Accessibility Study, published in January 2026, evaluated cart and checkout accessibility on 100 high-traffic online retail platforms. Using a consistent methodology combining automated WCAG audits and usability criteria, the research focused on one of the most critical stages of the customer journey: the transition from shopping to purchase.

Key Findings:

Only 11% of cart and checkout pages met minimum WCAG accessibility standards.

The average accessibility score across audited pages was 65/100.

Common issues such as poor color contrast, missing labels, and inaccessible images continue to create barriers for people with disabilities.

Accessible checkout is essential — not only for legal compliance but for equitable customer experiences and business success," said Danny Trichter, co-founder of AccessibilityChecker.org. The report highlights how inaccessible cart flows can alienate users, inflate abandonment rates, and expose brands to escalating regulatory and lawsuit risk.

The study also contextualizes digital accessibility within broader regulatory frameworks such as the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and updated WCAG 2.2 standards, all of which increasingly shape compliance expectations for online commerce.

