ADAMA Announces Launch of Novali™, a High-Load Liquid Pyroxasulfone Herbicide for Row Crops

40% more AI per gallon for excellent field performance and greater flexibility

BEIJING, China and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today announced the launch of Novali™, a unique high-load liquid Pyroxasulfone herbicide designed to provide row crop growers, including soybeans and corn producers, with a highly efficient and flexible solution for residual weed control.

Novali™ delivers trusted Pyroxasulfone performance in a liquid formulation powered by ADAMA's Sesgama™ formulation technology. With 40% more active ingredient per gallon than in other standard liquid Pyroxasulfone products, Novali™ helps reduce handling, transport, storage, and refill needs while delivering long-lasting residual weed control.

"Novali represents how ADAMA brings smarter solutions to growers by combining proven chemistry with advanced formulation technologies," said Germain Boulay, Head of Global Herbicides at ADAMA. "Novali™ is designed to integrate seamlessly into modern weed management programs, delivering higher concentration, operational efficacy, and consistent residual control. It helps growers optimize decisions aimed evolving agronomic challenges."

Novali™ offers extended residual control to help stop tough weeds before they emerge and provides a flexible option for weed control programs facing resistant weed pressure. Its liquid formulation allows for easier handling and dosing, eliminates dust concerns, and serves as an effective powerhouse for residual weed control programs.

The launch of Novali™ also supports ADAMA US broader weed control strategy, with additional formulations expected to further strengthen the company's row crop portfolio over time. Commercial sales of Novali™ began in June 2026.

About ADAMA

ADAMA Ltd. is a global leader in crop protection, providing practical solutions to farmers across the world to combat weeds, insects and disease. Our culture empowers ADAMA's people to actively listen to farmers and ideate from the field. ADAMA's diverse portfolio of existing active ingredients, coupled with its leading formulation capabilities and proprietary formulation technology platforms, uniquely position the company to develop high-quality, innovative and sustainable products, to address the many challenges farmers and customers face today. ADAMA serves customers in dozens of countries globally, with direct presence in all top 20 markets. For more information, visit us at www.ADAMA.com.

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ADAMA Contact

Tal Moise

Public Relations

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ADAMA Ltd.