ADAMA Provides Financial Performance Estimation for the Full Year of 2025

TEL AVIV, Israel and BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (the "Company") (SZSE: 000553), today provided an estimate regarding its financial performance for the full year of 2025. The Company saw further positive impact of its 'Fight Forward' strategic transformation plan, with improvements in key financial metrics, including positive adjusted net profit and significantly reduced reported net loss.

Sales

For the full year of 2025, ADAMA is expecting to report a decline in revenues of approximately 1% to 4% in USD compared to the full year of 2024. The decline in revenues was generally attributable to lower prices and the Company's decisions to optimize its portfolio and geographical presence and to pivot away from selling some basic chemical products, as well as significant declines in Turkey in Q1. Prices remained weak mainly due to low prices of active ingredients in light of overcapacity, as well as a high-interest-rate ‎environment and low commodity prices, which put pressure on distributors and farmers.

Adjusted EBITDA and Net Profit

For the full year of 2025, the Company is expecting to report an increase in adjusted EBITDA and in its margin, in comparison to the full year of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA and its margin improved due to an increase in the gross profit and its margin, mainly reflecting the positive impacts of lower costs due to improved operational efficiency and lower costs of inventory sold, more than compensating for lower prices.

The Company expects to report an adjusted net profit in the range of USD 4 million to 54 million for the full year of 2025, compared to a loss of USD 206 million for the full year of 2024. The profit was mainly due to a higher adjusted operating profit and lower tax and financial expenses.

Adjusted net profit (loss)

Estimated

Full Year 2025

Full Year 2024



Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (USD millions)

4-54

(206)

Earnings per share (USD)

0.0016-0.0231

(0.0885)

Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (RMB millions)

25-385

(1,468)

Earnings per share (RMB)

0.0107-0.1651

(0.6302)





















Adjusted Net profit excludes the impact of transitory, non-operational or non-cash items, mainly including:

i. Non-cash amortization charges in respect of transfer assets received from Syngenta related to the 2017 ChemChina-Syngenta acquisition;

ii. Non-cash amortization net charges related to intangible assets created as part of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) on acquisitions, with no impact on the ongoing performance of the companies acquired;

iii. Restructuring and advisory costs incurred as part of the continued implementation of the Fight Forward transformation plan;

iv. Fixed asset and inventory impairments related to improvement of operational efficiency, as part of the Fight Forward plan;

v. Provision of cleanup and remediation costs by an indirectly wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for its plant in Israel;

vi. Compensation related to product liability;

vii. Financial expenses including non-cash expenses related to revaluation of put options attributed to minority stakes in subsidiaries.

Reported EBITDA and Net Loss

The Company expects a higher reported EBITDA and its margin and a lower reported net loss (which includes the impact of the above adjusted items) for the full year of 2025 compared to 2024. This expectation is mainly due to higher reported operating profit and lower tax expenses despite an increase in reported financial expenses.

Reported net profit (loss)

Estimated

Full Year 2025

Full Year 2024



Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (USD millions)

(172)-(122)

(407)

Earnings per share (USD)

(0.0737)-(0.0522)

(0.1749)

Net profit (loss) attributable to shareholders (RMB millions)

(1,233)-(873)

(2,903)

Earnings per share (RMB)

(0.5290)-(0.3746)

(1.2461)



The estimated results of the Company are a preliminary estimation of the Company and have not been audited or reviewed by certified accountants. However, the Company and the external auditor have preliminarily communicated regarding relevant matters of the performance estimation and have no material disagreement. These estimations may change as a result of the further processing and analysis of the financial data that the Company will perform for the preparation of its financial statements, which are expected to be released after trading hours on March 26th, 2026.

Investors are reminded to exercise caution when making investment decisions.

