ADAMA's 2023 ESG Report: Significant Launches of Innovative, Sustainable Products and 14% Carbon Footprint Reduction

Maintaining commitment to the target of reducing Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by an average of 5% every year until 2030
BEIJING and TEL AVIV, Israel, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADAMA Ltd. (SZSE 000553), a leading global crop protection company, today published its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report. The report details the company's commitment to transparency and incorporating several key standards from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).
ADAMA maintains its commitment to the target of reducing Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by an average of 5% every year until 2030. The company has improved its rankings in several ratings agencies, receiving a "Bronze medal" from Ecovadis, which enables the company to join the Together for Sustainability community, an opportunity to drive tangible and measurable enhancements in various aspects of sustainability.
Steve Hawkins, President and CEO of ADAMA: "Throughout 2023, we remained focused and resolute on implementing our sustainability strategy. We prioritized the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and communities, while delivering solutions that increase farmer's crop productivity, limit their environmental impact, and reduce our own carbon footprint. Our teams accomplished this by effectively embedding sustainability into the core areas of our business and viewing it as an integrated part of our product development, innovation process, and stewardship efforts. I am proud of the work we do and of the innovation we bring to address some of the biggest challenges faced by farmers today."
