Adaptavist and monday.com Partner to Expand Work Management and Digital Transformation capabilities for enterprise worldwide

The new partnership will provide cloud-based tools plus expert integration services making it easier to drive efficiency, collaboration and communication across the enterprise

LONDON and TEL AVIV, Israel, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptavist , the leader in digital transformation, and monday.com , a work operating system (Work OS) where organisations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today announced a partnership to empower more organisations to improve team management, customer engagement, and efficiency as part of their digital transformation and work management journeys.

As companies continue to embrace transformation that goes beyond developing a hybrid work environment, they are looking to make changes that help them become more competitive and achieve greater ROI, even in the face of lingering disruptions, including supply chain issues and 'the great resignation.' Through this partnership, Adaptavist will provide customers with a combination of tools, integration services and support, including monday.com, that not only help increase productivity, but add value across all phases of work and throughout an organisation.

The monday.com platform is a customizable Work OS that helps teams of all sizes -- across all departments including marketing, sales, finance, operations, and IT – create workflows to plan, run and track their processes, projects, and operations. This highly flexible system creates endless possibilities for organisations to break down and rebuild any work processes to fit their specific needs – leading to enhanced efficiency through task automation and more time to focus on strategic and creative work.

The solution becomes even more valuable when seamlessly integrated with an organisation's existing IT tools and apps such as Salesforce, Jira, GitLab and Zoom. Adaptavist provides the expert consulting services to help companies navigate integrations across a variety of ecosystems (including Atlassian), leveraging Agile, Agile at Scale, ITSM, and DevOps to ensure businesses get the most from their monday.com investment. This combined strength, expertise and flexibility makes Adaptavist uniquely qualified to meet the workplace management and transition needs of almost any company – and positions them as the go-to leader in the space.

"Together with monday.com, we are focused on helping companies unify their workforce collaboration, by transforming the way they engage and interact to accomplish milestones," said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. "But true transformation comes from investing in a combination of people, processes and tools. By partnering with monday.com, we are able to provide the best of all three: pairing monday.com's go-to work management system with Adaptavist's integration and cloud services support allows us to meet the unique needs of every company."

"We're happy to continue to grow our partner network in North America and Europe and collaborate with Adaptavist as a strategic partner to support more companies in their digital transformation journeys," said Ophir Penso,VP Global Channel Partnerships at monday.com "Adaptavist's extensive experience in digital transformation coupled with their leadership in the work software space will empower a new way of work to new and existing customers worldwide. We're constantly striving to better align with our customers' needs and provide tailored solutions so teams can focus on making an impact, solving problems faster, instantly adapting and continuously improving."

Adaptavist will begin rolling out their combined offerings with monday.com in the Americas, with plans for further expansion later this year. For more information visit: http://adaptavist.com/solutions/work-management/monday

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 500 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions – through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more. The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

The monday.com Work OS is an open platform that democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build work management tools and software applications to fit their every need. The platform intuitively connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has teams in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev, Warsaw, Sydney, São Paulo, and Tokyo. The platform is fully customizable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 152,000 customers across over 200 industries in 200 countries.

