Adaptive6 emerges from stealth with $44M to detect and remediate cloud waste, bringing the cybersecurity playbook to cloud cost governance

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive6 , the leader in cloud cost governance, emerged from stealth today with $28 million in Series A funding. The round was led by U.S. Venture Partners (USVP), with participation from New Era Capital Partners, Forgepoint Capital, Pitango VC, and Vertex Ventures, and brings the company's total funding to $44 million. Adaptive6 is already helping dozens of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, including Bayer and Ticketmaster, eliminate waste by embedding AI-powered cost governance directly into engineering workflows.

Over recent years, reports consistently show that roughly 30% of enterprise cloud spend is wasted, totaling upwards of $200B in 2025. Finance teams have platforms that track costs, but the inefficiencies themselves live in infrastructure and code that are created by engineers, who often don't realize they're making spending decisions. Existing tools provide oversight on what was spent, but they weren't built to eliminate the waste itself. "Cloud cost has been treated as a finance problem, but finance doesn't own the code," said Aviv Revach, CEO and co-founder of Adaptive6. "The only way to actually fix cloud waste is to shift-left and bring cost governance into the engineering workflow."

Adaptive6 addresses this with a new paradigm called Cloud Cost Governance and Optimization (CCGO), treating cost inefficiencies the way modern security platforms treat vulnerabilities. The platform continuously scans for hundreds of types of waste across multi-cloud environments, like AWS, GCP, and Azure, SaaS/PaaS platforms like Snowflake and Databricks, and Infrastructure as Code repositories like Terraform. Each issue is traced back to the exact line of code that created it using Adaptive6's first-of-its-kind Cloud-to-Code technology, then surfaced to the responsible engineer with full technical context and a recommended fix. With one click, the fix is deployed directly to the cloud or as a Pull Request to the Infrastructure as Code repository. Customers typically see 15-35% reductions in total cloud spend: in one case, a single misconfiguration fix saved more than $1M in annual costs.

"Cloud cost is undergoing the same fundamental shift that transformed cybersecurity, moving from a compliance function to an engineering practice, and Adaptive6 is leading that transition," said Jacques Benkoski, General Partner at USVP. "They've brought the cybersecurity playbook to FinOps: detect, trace to code, remediate. Their growing enterprise traction confirms the strength of their vision and execution."

"Adaptive6 is a game changer in cloud cost governance and optimization," said Michael Aideloje, Lead Product Manager for Cloud FinOps at Bayer. "As a large enterprise with complex infrastructure, Adaptive6 has helped us regain control of cloud waste and empowered our engineers to eliminate it at scale."

The platform's proprietary detection engine identifies both visible waste and "Shadow Waste": hidden inefficiencies that traditional tools miss. Its AI-powered remediation engine integrates directly with Git and CI/CD pipelines, supporting automated Pull Requests and fully automated remediation workflows. Preventative policy enforcement shifts governance left, catching cost issues in code before deployment. The result is end-to-end coverage, from infrastructure to application layer to codebase.

"We built Adaptive6 to be the first end-to-end platform for cloud cost governance and optimization," said Revach. "We detect what's already wasting money, prevent new inefficiencies before they deploy, and remediate at scale, all within the engineering workflow."

