Addionics and IL Science Sign MOU to Develop Next-Gen High-Performance Lithium Metal Batteries

Shaping the Future of Power: The MOU between Addionics and IL Science paves the way toward major advances in lithium metal battery technology, accelerates the launch of high-performing, next-generation rechargeable batteries, and creates new opportunities for global battery manufacturers

CUPERTINO, Calif., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Addionics , a leader in battery technology and 3D current collector manufacturer, and IL Science , a front-runner in mobility and battery solutions, today announced a partnership through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This collaboration aims to advance lithium metal rechargeable batteries by integrating high-stability lithium metal with advanced next-generation copper current collectors. This strategic partnership is crucial for enhancing battery capabilities and addressing key challenges that have hindered their broader adoption.

Lithium metal batteries are advantageous due to their lightweight, high energy density, and fast-charging features, presenting a significant advancement over traditional lithium-ion batteries. Despite these benefits, safety, durability, and cost concerns have limited their widespread application. The synergy between Addionics' 3D Current Collectors™, which represent a groundbreaking approach to battery architecture, and IL Science's cutting-edge lithium coating and treatment technologies aspires to overcome these hurdles. By bolstering the performance, and marketability, of lithium-ion batteries with lithium-metal anodes this partnership represents a leap forward for battery technology.

The high-stability 3D lithium anode developed as part of the collaboration will contribute to the commercialization of high-performance, next-generation lithium rechargeable batteries and will create new opportunities for major battery manufacturers worldwide.

"This collaboration comes as the demand from battery manufacturers, and the auto industry, for lithium metal batteries is growing, so accelerating the development of 3D current collectors designed for these batteries is critical," said Dr. Moshiel Bitton, CEO and Co-Founder of Addionics. "Combining our expertise in battery technology innovation and growing manufacturing capabilities in the US with IL Science's experience in the mobility market, utilizing its mass production know-how and well-developed supply chain, will help us bring our new product, and high-performance lithium metal batteries, to the market as soon as possible."

"We are pleased to have Addionics as a partner in the development of next-generation lithium rechargeable batteries," said Sung-Geun Song, CEO of IL Science. "We believe that this collaboration will be the launching point for more innovative products for the battery market."

About Addionics:

Addionics is a leading manufacturer of 3D Current Collectors™ powering the next generation of batteries. Addionics' low-cost drop-in solution seamlessly integrates into existing production facilities, allowing battery manufacturers and automakers to increase production capacity while reducing manufacturing costs. By revolutionizing the internal physical structure of the battery, Addionics 3D Current Collectors significantly improve the performance of any battery regardless of its chemistry. Designed for commercial scale, Addionics has partnerships with major OEMs and automakers across North America and Europe.

Founded in 2017 by Ph.D. Moshiel Biton, Ph.D. Vladimir Yufit, and Ph.D. Farid Tariq, Addionics has production facilities in the U.S. and Israel, along with sites in the UK and Germany. Read more at www.addionics.com

