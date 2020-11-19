Advance Auto Parts Increases Revenue and Optimizes Customer Journey With Namogoo

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Namogoo , the pioneer of Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention, announced today that Advance Auto Parts, a leading automotive aftermarket parts provider, has successfully implemented Namogoo's solution to increase conversion rates and optimize customer journeys.

Before implementing Namogoo's solution, over 15% of Advance Auto Parts' site visitors were having their journeys disrupted with injected ads. During the trial period alone, Advance Auto Parts' injected-ad free site recovered over $100,000 in revenue that would have been lost to customer hijacking – and following full implementation, total ROI was achieved in under a month.

Focused on ensuring online customer journeys are experienced as brands intended, Namogoo's consumer-side technology uses machine learning to identify and block unauthorized ads injected into web sessions that divert customers to competitors' sites. These ads, which are designed to look like native ads, drive conversions downward and impinge on brand equity.

"The performance of our site is of the utmost importance to us, and we invest a great deal of resources to create an enjoyable and seamless online experience for our customers," said Raj Venkitachalam, Director Marketing Analytics at Advance Auto Parts. "When Namogoo alerted us to the impact that injected ads were having on our customers' journeys and conversion rates, it was quite a surprise. The Customer Journey Hijacking Prevention solution they provide demonstrated its value within weeks of implementation, achieving complete ROI in a matter of weeks and helping recover revenue that otherwise would have been lost."

Brands that have implemented Namogoo's Customer Hijacking Prevention solution, which includes leading retailers such as Carhartt, Dollar Shave Club, Samsonite, and over 250 others, have quickly seen an increase of between 1.5% to 5% in conversion rates.

"When we began working with Advance Auto Parts, a substantial percentage of their online shoppers were experiencing unsanctioned ad injections," said Chemi Katz, CEO and co-founder of Namogoo. "We were able to swiftly tackle this problem by eliminating the ads, and based on the increased conversion rates they have experienced following the implementation, we estimate that the additional revenue our solution will generate the company will be over a million dollars per year. We are thrilled to work with Advance Auto Parts and eliminate Customer Journey Hijacking to help provide an optimized online experience for their millions of shoppers."

