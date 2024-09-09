Advantech and BBT.live Announce Strategic Partnership at IBC Amsterdam 2024

Collaboration to Deliver Innovative Secure Live Streaming Solutions for the Broadcast and Media Industry

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advantech, a leading provider of industrial computing solutions, and BBT.live, a pioneer in high-performance secure connectivity solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to deliver innovative solutions for the broadcast and media industry at IBC Amsterdam 2024.

This collaboration combines Advantech's cutting-edge hardware and software solutions with BBT.live's expertise in secure live streaming technology, leveraging their BeBroadband® as a Service platform. The partnership aims to provide broadcasters and media companies with enhanced performance, improved scalability, reduced operational costs, and unparalleled secure connectivity for live streaming applications.

Key Benefits for Broadcasters and Media Companies:

Enhanced Performance and Reliability: Advantech's high-performance computing platforms ensure smooth operation for demanding live streaming applications. Improved Scalability and Flexibility: The combined solution offers adaptable infrastructure to meet specific broadcasting needs. Reduced Operational Costs: Efficient hardware from Advantech and optimized software from BBT.live deliver significant cost savings. Streamlined Workflows: Integrated solutions provide a seamless live production, management, and delivery workflow. Unparalleled Secure Connectivity: BBT.live's robust security features, including SASE architecture, Check Point™ Next-Generation Firewall, BBT.live's Zero-Trust Network Access, and Deep Packet Inspection from R&S Germany, ensure the highest level of data protection and transmission integrity.

"This partnership with BBT.live represents a significant step forward in providing broadcasters with the tools they need to deliver high-quality, secure live streaming experiences," said Magic Pao, AVP at Advantech. "By combining our expertise in industrial computing with BBT.live's innovative connectivity solutions, we're setting a new standard for reliability and security in the broadcast industry."

Erez Zelikovitz, EVP, Chief Product and Revenue Officer at BBT.live, added, "We're excited to collaborate with Advantech to push the boundaries of what's possible in secure live streaming. Our joint solution will empower broadcasters to focus on creating compelling content while we handle the complexities of secure, high-performance delivery."

Visit Advantech at IBC Amsterdam 2024

Explore Advantech's cutting-edge video solutions at booth 10.B10. Discover how their industry-leading quality, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness can provide a competitive edge in media processing for broadcasting, mobile, gaming, and medical applications. Learn how the partnership with BBT.live enhances the security and reliability of next-generation media solutions.

Advantech will showcase its VEGA series for broadcasting, contribution, and live production, demonstrating how integrating BBT.live's technology enables secure and reliable live streaming experiences.

About Advantech

Advantech is a leading provider of trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. For more information, visit www.advantech.com.

About BBT.live

BBT.live is a pioneer in high-performance secure connectivity solutions over public networks, offering innovative live streaming and secure connectivity platforms. For more information, visit www.bbt.live.

For further inquiries, please contact:

Advantech:

Charo Sanchez, Global Alliances Manager, phone: +34 669 617877

Email: [email protected]

BBT.Live:

Jack Lehmann, VP MarCom, phone: +1 201 615-8974

Email: [email protected]

