AdventHealth Collaborates with Aidoc for One of the Largest Imaging AI Deployments in the U.S.

The collaboration aims to support care coordination and enhance patient safety at AdventHealth.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the global leader in clinical AI with the most FDA-cleared CAD solutions, today announced a collaboration with AdventHealth to launch one of the largest imaging AI deployments in the U.S. As part of AdventHealth's commitment to consumer-centric, whole-person care, this initiative deploys Aidoc's AI platform across dozens of AdventHealth's hospitals and radiology locations across Florida and Kentucky to help clinicians quickly identify urgent cases, improve diagnostic speed, and enhance patient safety for millions of patients each year.

Health systems nationwide are managing rising demand for care, including medical imaging that requires increasingly timely review. Aidoc helps close this gap by automatically flagging critical cases in real time, enabling care teams to prioritize urgent cases and deliver faster care.

"AdventHealth is committed to ensuring that patients receive timely, insightful imaging results that can inform their care journey," said Elad Walach, co-founder & CEO of Aidoc. "By working together to responsibly scale AI, AdventHealth is modeling how health systems can harness technology that works in tandem with clinical experts to support clinical decision-making and deliver faster, safer and more equitable care at scale."

Powered by Aidoc's aiOS™, the enterprise-grade platform connects every layer of the care continuum - integrating imaging data, clinical data from the EHR, and AI insights into one unified ecosystem. This enables proactive orchestration of cases, faster surfacing of acute and incidental findings, and better care coordination within the physicians' natural workflow.

Powering a Long-Term AI Strategy

By building this foundation for AI integration across key service lines such as radiology, neuroscience, and emergency medicine, AdventHealth is advancing its vision to provide connected, proactive and consumer-centric care in communities across the country.

Alongside the AdventHealth hospitals included in the rollout, the connected network of care also encompasses dozens of freestanding emergency departments and imaging centers.

"When every minute matters, this advanced AI integrates into our care teams' workflows to help them act quickly so patients get the answers and treatment they need," said Michael Cacciatore, MD, chief clinical officer for AdventHealth. "It's another way we're using technology to help people feel whole in body, mind and spirit."

This partnership comes amid strong momentum for Aidoc, which recently received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a novel multi-triage solution - the first AI technology to earn this designation for such a broad range of medical conditions within one solution. The milestone follows a $150 million funding round in July, the FDA clearance of two CARE-powered solutions built on the industry's most advanced clinical foundation model, and new enterprise-wide deployments with Advocate Health and Sutter Health. In this environment of rapid advancement, AdventHealth's decision to responsibly integrate AI to tangibly benefit their consumers reflects a forward-looking commitment to patient safety and clinical excellence across its network.

