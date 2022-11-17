Adversa AI Named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech for Pioneering in Secure AI

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adversa AI , an innovative Israeli AI startup helping to build strong and secure AI, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech list in the Security and Privacy category, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries.

Among nearly 1,400 entrants, Adversa AI stood out for its innovative application of cutting-edge technology to solve real-world problems!

Adversa AI is the first startup focused on the security aspects of AI by offering award-winning patented technologies for building Strong and Robust AI. The end-to-end solutions provide the entire AI Trust, Risk & Security Management process, including AI Governance, AI Validation, and AI Hardening, thus helping to develop targeted validations and protections for any AI.

"Naming a Secure AI startup as the Next Big Thing in Tech is essential right now since both Gartner and CBInsights highlighted the Secure and Trusted AI, and documents like "AI Bill of Rights" or the "NIST AI Risk Management Framewor"" were recently released. Today is a momentum for the whole Secure AI industry and a proven achievement for its pioneers and innovators," Alex Polyakov, co-founder, and CEO of Adversa AI.

"Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About Adversa AI

Adversa AI is an innovative Israeli AI startup striving to increase trust and security in AI. With its patented technology, Adversa AI provides solutions for mission-critical AI-driven industries. Adversa AI received numerous Cybersecurity and AI awards for the company, solutions, and people, including "The Best Startup in AI", "The Next Gen Adversarial ML Threat Mitigation Solution", and "CTO of the Year in AI".

