AeroNous Partners with Innoviz LiDAR to Strengthen Real-Time Localization Across Its Counter-UAS Command-and-Control Platform

By integrating Innoviz's centimeter-level 3D localization into its command-and-control architecture, AeroNous will be able to provide operators with a continuous, high-confidence position on aerial threats, even as they move through cluttered or contested environments. As part of the Israel Shipyards Industries Group, AeroNous intends to extend this capability across defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, and maritime security deployments.

"Accurate localization is a critical component of effective counter-UAS operations. As drone threats become increasingly sophisticated, operators require precise and reliable tracking capabilities to support timely and informed responses. Our collaboration with Innoviz reflects AeroNous' commitment to evaluating and integrating the most effective technologies available to enhance operational performance and deliver greater value to our customers," said Meir Ben-Shaya Founder & CEO of AeroNous. "

"AeroNous' command-and-control systems are only as effective as the position data feeding them," said Omer Keilaf, Founder & CEO of Innoviz. "Our LiDAR gives operators a precise, continuously updated 3D coordinate on a threat, not an estimate. Bringing that into AeroNous' open-architecture platform strengthens the operational picture from detection through response."

About Innoviz

Innoviz is a leading provider of LiDAR technology, serving as a Tier 1 supplier to the world's leading automotive manufacturers and working towards a future with safe autonomous vehicles on the world's roads.

Innoviz's LiDAR and perception software "see" better than a human driver and reduce the possibility of error, meeting the automotive industry's strictest expectations for performance and safety. Innoviz's LiDAR sensors are designed to deliver exceptional range, resolution, and reliability, providing accurate 3D sensing in harsh weather conditions. Operating across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, Innoviz designs solutions for automotive OEMs, system integrators, municipalities, commercial enterprises, and other use cases worldwide. InnovizSMART is an off-the-shelf solution for security, defense and homeland security, intelligent traffic management, mobility, robotics, and aerial applications.

About AeroNous

AeroNous is an Israeli technology company specializing in advanced C4I/C2 systems for Counter-UAS, low-altitude airspace management, autonomous platform coordination, and integrated security operations. The company develops open-architecture solutions that integrate sensors, effectors, and third-party systems into a unified operational picture, enabling customers to detect, track, identify, and respond to aerial threats more effectively. As part of the Israel Shipyards Industries Group, AeroNous provides scalable solutions supporting defense, homeland security, critical infrastructure, and maritime security organizations worldwide.

For more information about Innoviz, visit innoviz.tech.

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Forward Looking Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the products and solutions offered by Innoviz, the anticipated technological capability of Innoviz's products, including performance under various environmental and operational conditions, the markets in which Innoviz operates, and Innoviz's projected future operational and financial results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "design(ed)," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to successfully formalize the collaboration or partnership or to enter into any definitive agreement, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to achieve broader market adoption of Innoviz's products and solutions, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, potential changes and developments in the highly competitive LiDAR technology and related industries, the ability to maintain and scale initial deployments into long-term commercial relationships, the ability to formalize collaborations or partnership into definitive development, integration, supply, or other commercial arrangements, the ability of Innoviz's products and integrations to meet applicable specifications and performance thresholds, the regulatory, licensing, and other requirements applicable to the defense and security markets and their potential impact on the timing and scope of Innoviz's activities in those markets, and Innoviz's expectations regarding the impact of geopolitical developments in the Middle East including the evolving conflict in Israel on its ongoing operations. The outcomes of the testing, integration, and technology assessment activities referenced herein are preliminary and may not be indicative of future results. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider such risks and the other risks and uncertainties described in Innoviz's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 4, 2026, and in other documents filed by Innoviz from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Innoviz assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Innoviz gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

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SOURCE Innoviz Technologies