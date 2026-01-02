Industry veteran to bolster Affle ' s organic and inorganic growth plans in developed markets

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affle a global technology company driving AI-powered consumer intelligence and mobile advertising, today announced the appointment of Sameer Sondhi as Chief Executive Officer, North America, with a dual role as the Chief Strategic Investments Officer.

In this senior leadership role, Sameer will be responsible for driving North America expansion plans and new strategic investments aligned with Affle 3i vision of delivering 10x growth in its third decade, centered on the core pillars of Innovation, Impact, and Intelligence.

Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle Affle Appoints Sameer Sondhi as Chief Strategic Investments Officer and CEO, North America

Sameer brings extensive leadership experience in global ad tech and digital media, with a strong track record of scaling revenue in developed markets. Most recently, he held senior roles at Verve, including CEO and Chief Revenue Officer, leading global strategy, operations, and growth while strengthening relationships with advertisers, agencies, and publishers worldwide. Previously, he held senior leadership roles at InMobi, where he supported expansion across North America, Europe, and Asia. He holds a master's degree in Computer Science.

"Welcoming Sameer as our CEO for North America marks a pivotal milestone in our journey and will elevate our business to even greater heights across developed markets. He brings proven leadership experience, a deep understanding of our business and a credible long-term commitment to our vision and culture" said Anuj Khanna Sohum, Chairperson, MD & CEO of Affle. "With Sameer's dual role, we are uniquely positioned to reinforce our organic growth momentum in North America while executing our targeted strategic investment plan."

"I am excited to join Affle at a defining phase in its growth journey," said Sameer Sondhi. "Affle's strong foundation in AI-driven consumer intelligence and performance-led advertising provides a strong foundation for scalable, profitable growth. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team, partners and customers to unlock long-term value, as Affle enters its next phase of expansion."

About Affle Inc

Affle Inc., the US subsidiary of the Affle 3i Group, is a global technology company enabling AI-led solutions in mobile advertising. Affle enables advertisers to optimize targeting, personalize user engagement and maximize ROI by combining proprietary data, deep audience insights and advanced generative AI capabilities.

With our market-leading portfolio of tech platforms, we empower brands to move beyond automation toward next-gen experiences with measurable impact. Our consumer intelligence platforms deliver personalized solutions at scale, helping marketers connect with audiences in more relevant and meaningful ways. With innovative tech-powered capabilities, we drive performance across every stage of the mobile marketing journey. We are augmenting our authentic intelligence with AI-powered agents and algorithms, going beyond efficiency to adapt in real time and influence outcomes that matter. Affle 3i Limited is listed on the NSE (AFFLE) and BSE (542752).

For more information, visit – www.affle.com | contact – [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853305/Anuj_Khanna_Affle.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853306/Sameer_Sondhi_Affle.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2853308/Affle_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Affle