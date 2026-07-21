After landmark statewide reimbursement in Washington State Intuition Robotics Appoints Healthcare Leader Michael Monson to Advisory Board

Former CEO of Altarum and Centene executive brings decades of expertise in Medicaid, aging services, and healthcare transformation to support the company's next phase of growth

NEW YORK, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Intuition Robotics, creator of the AI companion ElliQ for older adults, today announced the appointment of Michael Monson to its Advisory Board. A nationally recognized leader in Medicaid, Medicare, healthy aging and long term services and supports (LTSS), Monson will advise the company as it continues expanding partnerships with healthcare organizations, government agencies, and aging service providers across the United States.

Monson brings more than three decades of leadership experience spanning healthcare delivery, public policy, Medicaid managed care, and technology innovation. He served as Senior Vice President of Medicaid and Complex Care at Centene Corporation, where he led products serving more than 12.5 million members across 30 states and helped develop the company's national strategy for addressing social determinants of health. He also served as CEO of Social Health Bridge at Centene Corporation. Most recently, Monson served as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Trustee of Altarum, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health outcomes for underserved populations through research, technology, and healthcare transformation.

Intuition Robotics' AI companion, ElliQ, is deployed in thousands of homes across the United States, where it proactively helps older adults stay socially connected, engaged in healthy behaviors, and independent. Unlike traditional voice assistants that wait for commands, ElliQ initiates meaningful conversations and activities throughout the day, resulting in more than 45 interactions per day on average and measurable improvements in loneliness, health, and overall quality of life.

"I've spent my career focused on helping people receive the support they need while remaining independent and connected to their communities," said Michael Monson. "I'm excited to join Intuition Robotics' Advisory Board and help the company enhance its impact across healthcare and aging services. ElliQ is a one of a kind product. Its ability to build trust and provide positive reinforcement has the power to truly improve the lives of older adults."

"As healthcare increasingly shifts toward supporting older adults at home, the need for technologies that improve engagement, independence, and quality of life has never been greater," said Dor Skuler, CEO and Co-Founder of Intuition Robotics. "We are thrilled to welcome Michael who has spent his career building innovative models that improve care for older adults and complex populations. His deep understanding of Medicaid, long term care, and the future of aging services will be invaluable as we continue to expand ElliQ's role within healthcare."

About Intuition Robotics

Intuition Robotics is dedicated to empowering older adults to lead independent, connected lives through the development of AI-driven companions. The company's flagship product, ElliQ, provides emotional support, cognitive stimulation, and health and wellness assistance to older adults around the world.

SOURCE Intuition Robotics