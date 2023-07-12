AgPlenus Appoints Dr. Adrian Percy to Its Board of Directors

With over 25 years of experience in the agricultural industry, Dr. Adrian Percy strongly advocates for environmentally friendly agricultural and food technologies to support global food supply and security. He has held senior management positions, including Head of Research & Development for Bayer's Crop Science division, overseeing crop protection, seeds, traits, and regulatory affairs. Dr. Percy's academic background includes a bachelor's degree in pharmacology from the University of Liverpool, a Master's degree in Toxicology, and a doctorate in Biochemistry from the University of Birmingham. His expertise and passion make him a valuable addition to AgPlenus' board of directors.

Ofer Haviv, Chairman of AgPlenus, expressed his excitement: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Adrian Percy to AgPlenus' board of directors. His extensive agricultural industry experience and passion for developing environmentally sustainable solutions align perfectly with our company's vision. Dr. Percy's guidance and strategic insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and deliver effective crop protection products that address the challenges farmers worldwide face."

Dr. Adrian Percy commented regarding his appointment, "I am honored to join AgPlenus' board of directors and contribute to developing sustainable crop protection solutions. AgPlenus' commitment to leveraging computational biology and chemistry aligns with my vision for a more sustainable future in agriculture. I look forward to working closely with the board and management team to drive innovation and positively impact the industry."

About AgPlenus Ltd.

AgPlenus is a platform company designing novel and safe crop protection products. At AgPlenus, we direct and accelerate the development of target-based novel crop protection products, utilizing a revolutionary tech-engine, based on AI combined with a deep understanding of biology and chemistry. By employing our target-based approach, we are able to minimize risks and enhance effectiveness, enabling us to fulfill our commitment to ensuring food security by overcoming global pesticide resistance. AgPlenus has ongoing collaborations with industry leaders such as Corteva. AgPlenus is a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd.

For more information, please visit www.agplenus.com

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (Nasdaq: EVGN, TASE: EVGN) is a computational biology company aiming to revolutionize the development of life-science-based products by utilizing cutting-edge technologies to increase the probability of success while reducing development time and cost. Evogene established three unique tech-engines - MicroBoost AI, ChemPass AI, and GeneRator AI – leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence and incorporating deep multidisciplinary understanding in life sciences. Each tech-engine is focused on the discovery and development of products based on one of the following core components: microbes (MicroBoost AI), small molecules (ChemPass AI), and genetic elements (GeneRator AI).

Evogene uses its tech-engines to develop products through subsidiaries and strategic partnerships. Evogene's subsidiaries currently utilize the tech-engines to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics by Biomica, ag-biologicals by Lavie Bio, ag-chemicals by AgPlenus, medical cannabis products by Canonic and castor varieties, for the biofuel and other industries, by Casterra.

For more information, please visit www.evogene.com

