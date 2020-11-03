Agrotop to Build Georgia's Largest Food Processing Plant for Chirina

TBILISI, Georgia, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agrotop, a leading global player in the poultry and livestock industry, will build a new state-of-the-art meat processing plant for Chirina, Georgia's largest food-producing company.

The completed ready-to-eat (RTE) food processing plant is expected to begin production within a year and generate 8–10 tons of chicken products per day. The factory, which will be Georgia's largest, will produce sliced meats, sausages and cold cuts.

The new production facility will be built in a modular way, enabling fast future expansion and will be designed to double production according to market needs.

The move will enable Chirina to widen its product line, which currently includes chicken meat and hatching eggs.

Agrotop has assisted Chirina in buying modern equipment for the 2,664 square meter facility, which will provide work for some 30 employees.

"We have been working with Agrotop for over a decade, since Chirina took its very first step, and view this as a long-term relationship," said Chirina's president, Revaz Vashakidze. "It was only natural for us to expand this partnership and build Georgia's largest food processing plant. Our relationship is built on trust and I am sure we will continue to work together to realize more dreams."

"Chirina is a model for a full vertical integration poultry complex incorporating all the production chain, from seed to fresh meat," said Gavriel Pelleg, Agrotop's CMO and founding partner. "The new production plant incorporates the most advanced technology, which will include an innovative ventilation concept and the most sophisticated feeding and drinking systems."

The Chirina poultry complex is the largest, most advanced agricultural green field project in Georgia. It combines pullet, breeding and broiler farms capable of growing 5.65 million chickens.

The complex incorporates a modern hatchery, meat processing plant, laboratory, grain elevator, feed mill, compost site and grain fields to produce 24,000 tons of live chickens per year – more than 80 percent of Georgia's poultry meat production.

About Agrotop

Agrotop is a leading global player in livestock turnkey projects. The company provides a full range of services for realizing livestock and agro-industry construction projects, while focusing on its clients' visions and maximizing their business results.

For more information: https://agrotop.co.il/

