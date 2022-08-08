Ahoy! Brings Specialized Tech-Driven Insurance to New York Boaters

Digital insurance start-up continues to expand coverage across the US, providing recreational boaters with tailored policies and technology for their specific needs

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy!® , the digital insurance MGA for recreational boating, is now available to boaters in New York who can now take advantage of policies that are tailored for the needs of modern boaters.

Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy!'s customers receive an onboard smart boat kit, which works alongside a proprietary mobile app to offer advanced telemetry features that proactively help reduce risk and prevent damage or injury and comes with a phone overboard protection policy. The mobile app offers alerts such as grounding avoidance, theft recovery assistance, and micro-targeted weather alerts and forecasts, and will soon include a digital logbook and data collection for future trips.

"We are thrilled to start offering Ahoy! policies to New York boaters who are as passionate about their boats as we are. Whether you are boating the Atlantic, Long Island Sound, or any of the amazing lakes in New York, we have you and your boat covered," said Kaenan Hertz, Ahoy!'s Chief Insurance Officer and Co-Founder. "Our mission is to provide peace of mind for boaters everywhere because we know that it's more than just an asset, it's a lifestyle. We created an insurance product that knows what boaters need and want, and we are excited to support new customers as we continue to expand into new states."

Legacy insurance companies have failed to adapt to the unique needs of the modern boater and tend to bundle boat insurance with other insurance offerings such as home. Ahoy!'s sole focus is on this underserved segment, using technology to help protect boater's vessels and providing them peace of mind, turning what was previously viewed as financial security into a proactive and protective asset. Ahoy!'s team is composed of naval veterans, insurance experts, and experienced high-tech executives, harnessing their expertise to create a holistic digital insurance product that is tailored to boaters' specific needs.

Ahoy!'s insurance policies are currently available directly and through agents, to boat owners in Michigan, Arizona, Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and New York, with plans to expand across the US in the coming months.

About Ahoy!

Ahoy! is a tech-driven insurance MGA transforming the recreational boating insurance industry from a financial hedge into a proactive asset. Built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy! combines its proactive, risk-reducing technology, with its founders' deep knowledge of boating and insurance to create innovative insurance policies for the 21st century. Using on-board Internet of Things (IoT) technology, as well as AI and Big Data, Ahoy! offers a proprietary risk reduction solution to proactively prevent boating mishaps, therefore increasing the time boaters can enjoy their vessel. In times of need, Ahoy! ensures swift, modern, and non-intrusive assistance and claims processing support so that boaters can be back on the water in no time. Co-founded in 2021 by a team of naval veterans, insurance experts, and experienced high-tech executives, Amit Nisenbaum, Kaenan Hertz, Shachar Segev, and Arie Ambramovici. Ahoy! an insurance agency licensed to sell property-casualty insurance products has offices in New York and Israel. For more information, visit: https://www.ahoy.insure/

