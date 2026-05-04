Ahoy!® Insurance Partners with Smart Choice® to Expand Access to Innovative Boat Insurance for Independent Agents

New Collaboration Empowers Over 10,000 Independent Agencies with Digital-First Marine Insurance Solutions

NEW YORK and HIGH POINT, N.C., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahoy! Insurance, a tech-driven carrier built by boaters, and Smart Choice®, the fastest-growing agency network in the United States, today announced a strategic partnership to expand access to modern recreational boat insurance for independent agents nationwide.

The collaboration provides the Smart Choice network, which includes over 10,000 independent agencies and 100 carrier partners, with streamlined access to Ahoy!'s digital-first platform. The partnership is designed to simplify what has traditionally been a complex line of business by combining intuitive technology with responsive underwriting.

Through this partnership, Smart Choice agents can now easily quote, bind, and service boat policies via a dedicated, digital-first, technology platform, which leverages real-time data and automation to simplify underwriting, reduce friction in the quoting process, and deliver fast policy issuance. Ahoy! offers both admitted and excess & surplus (E&S) solutions, providing agents with the flexibility to place a wide range of risks.

"Independent agents are a critical part of the insurance ecosystem, and Smart Choice has built one of the most impressive independent agent networks in the country," said Amit Nisenbaum, CEO of Ahoy! Insurance. "We're excited to partner with them and provide their agents with a faster, simpler way to offer boat insurance. Together, we're removing friction from the process and giving agents more opportunities to grow their business".

Key benefits now available to Smart Choice agents include:

Fully Digital Quote and Bind: A streamlined process designed to save time and reduce administrative workload.

A streamlined process designed to save time and reduce administrative workload. Broad Underwriting Appetite: Coverage for pleasure watercraft up to $500,000 and yachts up to $3.5 million.

Coverage for pleasure watercraft up to $500,000 and yachts up to $3.5 million. Tech-Driven Insurance Product: Access to an innovative mobile application which enables unique insurance features such as "phone overboard protection" and "vanishing deductible based on self-inspection". This mobile application also includes tools that help policyholders reduce deductibles and speed up claims.

Access to an innovative mobile application which enables unique insurance features such as "phone overboard protection" and "vanishing deductible based on self-inspection". This mobile application also includes tools that help policyholders reduce deductibles and speed up claims. Simplified Requirements: Reduced underwriting friction, with many boat types not requiring surveys for approval.

Reduced underwriting friction, with many boat types not requiring surveys for approval. Competitive Compensation: A tiered commission structure based on Gross Written Premium (GWP) to reward agency growth.

"We're excited to partner with Ahoy! Insurance to expand our boat and marine offerings. Their unique, technology-driven approach aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing Smart Choice agents with forward-thinking, high-quality specialty solutions for their clients." said David Wilson, Senior Vice President of Specialty Markets at Smart Choice. "This partnership gives our agents access to a streamlined solution for recreational boating coverage, helping them better serve their clients while growing their book of business."

The official launch includes a series of co-branded marketing initiatives and educational webinars for Smart Choice field teams and agents to review the new partnership and its digital tools. Smart Choice agents who seek appointment with Ahoy! Insurance or would like to enroll to a webinar should register here

About Ahoy! Insurance

Ahoy! Insurance is a tech-driven insurance company transforming the recreational boating insurance industry from being a financial hedge into a proactive asset that protects and extends the joy of boating. Founded in 2021 and built by boaters for boaters, Ahoy! Insurance uses IoT, AI, and data-driven insights to prevent losses and enable efficient claims handling. For more information, visit www.ahoy.insure .

About Smart Choice®

The Smart Choice® Agents Program is a wholly owned program of Worldwide Insurance Network, LLC (WIN), headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. They currently serve over 10,000 agency partners in forty-eight states. For more information, visit www.smartchoiceagents.com .

Contact:

Smart Choice

Mary Ann Smith

[email protected]

(888)264-3388, ext 3017

SOURCE Ahoy!