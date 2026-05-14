AI Stars Share Their Lives on Social Media for Shortical's First AI Micro-Drama "Bound by Fire"

AI cast from the show will continue their "off-screen lives" as celebrities across social media through behind-the-scenes videos, interviews, and promotional content powered by agentic AI.

LOS ANGELES, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shortical, the platform redefining mobile-first entertainment, launched Bound by Fire, its first fully AI-generated original micro-drama series. Created and directed by award-winning creator Ofir Lobel, the epic fantasy series marks a major milestone in the evolution of AI-native entertainment, combining cinematic storytelling with AI-generated characters and worlds.

Shortical - Bound By Fire

In a first-of-its-kind expansion of the viewing experience, Shortical is also launching an AI-generated social media and behind-the-scenes content featuring the AI stars from Bound by Fire having fun off-screen.



In partnership with Shuffll's AI video orchestration technology, the characters from the show will continue existing beyond the episodes themselves across social platforms through autonomous, contextual content experiences designed to deepen audience engagement and extend the life of the series far beyond the app.

"This is a defining moment for Shortical and for the future of entertainment," said Guy Shimoni, CEO of Shortical. "We believe AI-native storytelling will unlock entirely new formats of creativity, scalability, and audience engagement. Bound By Fire is not just our first fully AI-generated series, it's the beginning of worlds and characters that can continue evolving beyond the show itself, with the show's cast co-existing online as AI celebs across social media."

For creator, director, and show-runner Ofir Lobel, known for acclaimed Netflix productions including Black Space, Trust No One, and The Girl From Athens, the project represents a new frontier in storytelling.

"As a creator who has spent years building television productions through traditional filmmaking, stepping into AI creation felt like entering the matrix itself," said Lobel. "What excited me most was not replacing storytelling, but expanding what storytelling can become. Bound By Fire allowed us to create ambitious fantasy worlds and characters in ways that were previously impossible, while also imagining how those characters continue to live and interact with audiences outside the episodes themselves."

Isaac Gili, founder of Shuffll, said, "This collaboration demonstrates how agentic AI systems are becoming a creative infrastructure layer for AI-native entertainment, supporting everything from series content to the always-on universe of character-led social, promotional, and audience-engagement experiences around it."

"We are moving from AI-generated videos to AI-operated entertainment universes," said Isaac Gili, founder of Shuffll. "Shuffll orchestrates multiple frontier AI models, creative intelligence, character logic, and production workflows into one governed video engine, enabling studios and media companies to turn IP into living content systems. This means characters can continuously generate series content, interviews, behind-the-scenes moments, social stories, and audience touchpoints across every platform, while staying consistent with the creative vision of the world."

Shortical has rapidly emerged as one of the fastest-growing destinations for mobile-first entertainment, recently breaking into the Top 10 highest-grossing micro-drama apps in the United States. The company has produced more than 100 original scripted micro-drama series, with over 20 million episodes watched every month and more than 250,000 hours of vertical content consumed monthly on the platform.

About Shortical

Shortical is redefining scripted entertainment for a mobile-first world. The app delivers serialized, short-form, scripted content to audiences on the go. Shortical's original series delivers high-quality, fast-paced fun through episodic hooks and cliffhangers on-demand. A new AI, tech-first approach for millions of people to instantly enjoy and unlock their new favorite shows through in-app engagement. For more, visit shortical.com

About SHUFFLL

Shuffll is an AI video orchestration company building the infrastructure for living content systems. Its technology enables brands, media companies, and platforms to connect creative logic, data, characters, and workflows into governed AI systems that automatically generate context-aware video at scale. From enterprise marketing to entertainment IP, Shuffll helps organizations move beyond one-off content production into always-on, adaptive video ecosystems. For more information, visit shuffll.com.

SOURCE Shortical