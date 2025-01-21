Aidoc Announces Collaboration with AWS to Advance Clinical AI Foundation Models, Transforming Healthcare at Scale

Building on Aidoc's CARE™ Foundation Model, collaboration to tackle systemic care delivery challenges and shape the future of AI-driven health systems

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc, the global leader in clinical AI, today announced a strategic collaboration agreement (SCA) to deliver next-generation healthcare AI solutions with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. With significant investment from AWS over a multiyear time horizon, this collaboration focuses on optimizing Aidoc's clinical-grade CARE™ Foundation Model to pioneer new standards in patient care by enabling comprehensive, real-time identification of suspected critical conditions across diverse medical imaging modalities.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) Powered by AWS logo.

With proven leadership in developing clinical-grade AI solutions that seamlessly integrate into clinical workflows, Aidoc is driving toward a more efficient, innovative healthcare system as it works with AWS to advance foundation model technology. Harnessing Aidoc's CARE™ Foundation Model, the adoption of clinical AI solutions can deliver immediate and lasting impact on patient outcomes.



"This collaboration between Aidoc and AWS puts a strategic focus on clinical AI, and is a significant step for the healthcare industry," said Elad Walach, CEO and co-founder, Aidoc. "By bringing together the advanced cloud capabilities from AWS with our comprehensive aiOS™ platform and revolutionary CARE™ Foundation Model, we're laying the groundwork for a future where AI-driven insights become the standard of care."

The Impact of Aidoc and AWS: Reshaping Healthcare AI at Scale

CARE™ (Clinical AI Reasoning Engine) is a new class of AI technology trained on massive datasets from diverse sources. This allows it to identify a broader range of suspected critical conditions in real-time. Unlike traditional AI trained for a specific task, foundation models can adapt to perform a wide range of tasks with minimal retraining. For example, a foundation model trained on medical images can be adapted to identify fractures, tumors or other abnormalities across pathologies.



Built on one of the largest medical imaging datasets in the world, and powered by Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™ platform , the CARE™ Foundation Model and future versions are poised to set a new standard for precision and scalability in healthcare. Aidoc and AWS will collaborate on ways to extend the capabilities of Aidoc's CARE™ Foundation Model and accelerate development of new models to cover additional imaging modalities beyond X-rays and CT scans.

"Bringing the power of AI to bear to support healthcare organizations is a key priority for AWS, and we can't do that alone," said Dan Sheeran, general manager, Health Care and Life Sciences, AWS. "We and Aidoc believe that making healthcare organizations more efficient and innovative across their technology stacks enables them to better serve their communities. We're excited about how working with Aidoc and bringing together CARE™ with AWS's AI and data capabilities can speed innovation and make crucial solutions scalable, accessible and transformative for healthcare systems worldwide."



Integrating Aidoc's enterprise platform, aiOS™ with AWS, enhances its capabilities and allows seamless deployment across hospitals globally. This reduces IT complexity, allowing care teams to focus on patients instead of technology, and lowers the barrier for AI developers to create and scale solutions..



"Aidoc is on a mission to harness next-generation healthcare AI to drive better, more affordable care," said Tom Valent, chief business officer, Aidoc. "Our clinical-grade CARE™ Foundation Model and aiOS™ platform united with the scalability of AWS allow us to add more clinical AI vendors who want to leverage the technology to help bring more clinical AI into health systems with ease."

Over the next year, Aidoc will expand CARE™'s capabilities with new clinical AI upgrades working with AWS, aiming for FDA clearance on additional applications that address complex conditions. These advancements will be piloted in real-world settings with Aidoc's existing network of healthcare partners, ensuring they deliver measurable improvements in diagnostic speed, accuracy and patient care outcomes.

About Aidoc



Aidoc is a pioneering force in clinical AI. We focus on aiding and empowering healthcare teams to optimize patient treatment, which results in improved economic value and clinical outcomes. Built on Aidoc's proprietary aiOS™, we analyze and aggregate medical data to enable care teams to operationalize the unexpected and work seamlessly with a continued focus on the patient. Used in over 1,200 medical centers worldwide, Aidoc leads the clinical AI industry with 17 FDA clearances, empowering physicians to make more informed decisions with real-time data. Visit Aidoc.com to see how we are connecting all points of care with always on AI.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2602066/Aidoc.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2015772/5125187/Aidoc_Always_On_AI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Aidoc