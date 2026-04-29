Aidoc Raises $150 Million Series E Led by Goldman Sachs to Scale Clinical AI for Earlier, Safer Diagnoses

The funding accelerates expansion of Aidoc's clinical foundation model and enterprise AI platform to combat diagnostic harm and improve efficiency across health systems.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aidoc , a global leader in clinical AI, has raised $150 million in Series E funding led by Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. The round had participation from General Catalyst, SoftBank Investment Advisors and NVentures (NVIDIA's venture capital arm). The round brings total funding to over $500 million, less than a year after a growth round led by General Catalyst and Square Peg. This underscores the pace of Aidoc's momentum and the accelerating demand for enterprise-scale clinical AI.

Diagnostic errors and delays contribute to at least 400,000 deaths each year in the United States, driven by rising imaging volumes, workforce shortages and growing clinical complexity. While AI has long promised to reduce that burden, most tools have tackled one use case at a time, limiting their impact at scale.

As hospitals seek broader, system-wide solutions, the market is shifting toward clinical AI deployed across entire health systems. Foundation models have made that shift technically possible by enabling expanded coverage across conditions and imaging modalities from a single architecture. Translating that capability into regulated, real-world care, however, has proven far more complex. Aidoc developed its own clinical foundation model, CARE™, and deployed it through its enterprise platform, aiOS™. Earlier this year, CARE received a landmark first FDA clearance for a comprehensive double-digit foundation model-based triage system in clinical imaging. Today, the company analyzes more than 60 million patient cases annually and is deployed across nearly 2,000 hospitals, signaling a new phase in the adoption of clinical AI.

"By 2030, every complex diagnostic decision should be supported by AI that enables earlier detection and reduces preventable error," said Elad Walach, co-founder and CEO of Aidoc. "We feel a deep responsibility to deploy CARE safely and at scale across health systems. This funding accelerates comprehensive disease coverage and advances end-to-end AI across CT and X-ray, spanning the full workflow including pixel to draft report within two years."

As clinical AI moves to enterprise deployment, a determining factor is governance and regulatory discipline. In large, complex health systems, scale requires not only advanced technology but the oversight and accountability needed to operate safely in real-world care.

"Aidoc pairs advanced technology with regulatory rigor in a way that few companies have achieved," said Christian Resch, Partner at Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. "Health systems consistently describe tangible results, including improved radiology efficiency, shorter lengths of stay, and measurable financial returns. We believe this combination of innovation, safety, technical rigor, and operational discipline positions Aidoc as a long-term leader in clinical AI."

The new capital will support further development of Aidoc's CARE foundation model, expansion into additional clinical indications, and new capabilities such as automated imaging draft report creation to power end-to-end clinical AI workflows. It will also drive broader global deployment of its aiOS enterprise AI platform as hospitals consolidate standalone tools under centralized operating frameworks designed to manage and govern AI at scale.

About Aidoc

Aidoc is a global leader in clinical AI focused on helping physicians make earlier, safer diagnoses by turning raw patient signals into actionable insight. The company is powered by its breakthrough CARE™ foundation model and an enterprise AI platform, Aidoc aiOS™, embedding AI directly into clinical workflows, enabling health systems to deploy, manage and scale multiple FDA-cleared solutions through a centralized operating layer. Aidoc's technology has analyzed more than 110 million patient cases and is deployed in nearly 2,000 hospitals worldwide, supporting clinical decision-making for approximately 60 million patients each year.

About Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives

Goldman Sachs is one of the leading investors in alternatives globally, with over $625 billion in assets and more than 30 years of experience. The business invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, growth equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, sustainability, and hedge funds. Clients access these solutions through direct strategies, customized partnerships, and open-architecture programs.

The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets.

The alternative investments platform is part of Goldman Sachs Asset Management, which delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world's leading institutions, financial advisors, and individuals. Goldman Sachs has approximately $3.6 trillion in assets under supervision globally as of December 31, 2025.

Since 2003, Growth Equity at Goldman Sachs Alternatives has invested over $13 billion in companies led by visionary founders and CEOs. The team focuses on investments in growth-stage and technology-driven companies spanning multiple industries, including enterprise technology, financial technology, consumer and healthcare.

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SOURCE Aidoc