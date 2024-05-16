aiOla appoints Alon Peleg as Chief Operating Officer

The former General Manager at Wix and CISCO has an extensive track record of significantly scaling enterprises, and leading strategic and cultural changes

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aiOla , a leader in enterprise speech recognition technology, announced today that Alon Peleg has joined the company as COO. Peleg, with two decades' worth of experience working in technical and executive positions at several Fortune 500 companies, is ideally positioned to boost and streamline operational efficiencies while accelerating aiOla's rapid global expansion.

Alon Peleg, Chief Operating Officer at aiOla

Alon Peleg's 20 years of leadership experience, including as General Manager at Wix and CISCO and Division Manager at Intel, make him adept at creating and executing strategic visions, spearheading product roadmaps, and driving growth for a range of companies, from successful startups to legendary industry giants. His proven leadership and expertise in scaling capabilities are a valuable addition to aiOla's team as their new COO.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the exceptional team at aiOla," said Alon Peleg. aiOla's solutions are significantly improving inspection processes across industries enabling businesses to automate, and enhance critical operations effectively. I'm enthusiastic about working alongside aiOla's world-class team of research scientists and AI experts, optimizing and scaling operations around product development and go-to-market to drive aiOla's expansion. Moreover, I'm eager to empower more enterprises to leverage aiOla's state-of-the-art AI solutions.

aiOla enables enterprises across vital industries like fleet management, manufacturing, and supply chain, to enhance operations through advanced speech AI. Their technology accurately recognizes industry jargon and acronyms, even in noisy environments. By integrating aiOla's multilingual speech AI, businesses streamline processes and optimize productivity.

"Alon's addition couldn't have been more well-timed, and I'm delighted to have him by my side in leading aiOla's rapid expansion," said Amir Haramaty, co-founder and CEO of aiOla. "With his rich technical and managerial positions at leading tech companies, Alon brings a unique blend of product knowledge, R&D strategy, leadership, and customer-centric innovation that will prove invaluable as we continue to deliver immense value to enterprises across the board."

About aiOla:

