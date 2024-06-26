aiOla awarded 'Best Speech to Text Solution' in an international competition for AI developments

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aiOla , an AI-powered technology that automates business workflows by capturing spoken data, has won the 'Best Speech to Text Solution' award in the seventh annual AI Breakthrough Awards. This program is conducted by AI Breakthrough, a market intelligence organization recognizing top companies, technologies, and products in the global AI market.

aiOla's technology combines Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) to accurately capture complex jargon and acronyms. It provides customizable solutions tailored to specific company workflows and seamlessly integrates with existing systems. aiOla's solution can recognize and distinguish jargon in over 100 languages, regardless of accents or background noise.

"AI speech models are falling short in enterprise settings because they can't understand industry jargon," said Co-Founder and CEO of aiOla, Amir Haramaty. "aiOla's solution can adapt digital and paper processes into AI speech-driven systems that allow businesses to finally tap into unspoken data while enhancing overall workflow efficiency. We are very grateful for the recognition of the impact aiOla's solution brings to enterprises."

aiOla was recognized in the AI Breakthrough Awards out of more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 countries. The program honors excellence and innovation in AI and machine learning, including fields like Generative AI, Computer Vision, and AIOps. aiOla is proud to be acknowledged alongside past winners such as Deloitte, OpenAI, and Adobe.

aiOla's patented technology comprehends over 100 languages, and discerns jargon, abbreviations and acronyms, demonstrating a low error rate even in noisy environments. aiOla's technology converts manual processes in critical industries into data-driven, paperless, AI-powered workflows through cutting-edge speech recognition.

