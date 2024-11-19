aiOla Named to Fast Company's Fourth Annual List of the Next Big Things in Tech

Fast Company's list recognizes groundbreaking advancements redefining the way we work and live

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- aiOla, a leader in AI speech technology automating business workflows through spoken data capture, today announced that it has been named on Fast Company's fourth annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring emerging technology that has a profound impact for industries — from education and sustainability to robotics and artificial intelligence.

138 technologies developed by established companies, startups, and research teams are featured this year for their potential to revolutionize the lives of consumers, businesses, and society overall. Previous honorees on this esteemed list have included innovative companies like Adobe, Github, and NVIDIA.

aiOla's technology integrates Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), empowering businesses to work more efficiently, safely, and collaboratively through speech. With aiOla's solution, frontline workers can stay alert and engaged, replacing manual processes previously done with pen and paper. aiOla's solution can instantly recognize and distinguish industry-specific jargon, which can make up over half of some workers' speech. aiOla's technology supports over 120 languages, handling accents and background noise effectively, and achieves an impressive 95% accuracy.

"It's a huge achievement to be recognized by Fast Company as one of the most significant innovations in AI technology for enterprises," said Alon Peleg, COO of aiOla. "Our solution automates the daily workflows of essential frontline workers through spoken data capture, delivering tangible impact across critical industries like aviation, manufacturing, and logistics. This is powered by our advanced technology, which continuously pushes the boundaries of AI speech recognition, setting new benchmarks with the support of our world-class research and development team."

"The Next Big Things in Tech provides a fascinating glimpse at near and long-term technological breakthroughs across a variety of sectors," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Spanning everything from semiconductors to agricultural gene editing, the companies featured in this year's list are tackling some of the world's most pressing and vexing problems."

aiOla was recognized for its breakthroughs set to shape the future of the enterprise and will continue empowering frontline workers through accessible speech technology while driving forward advancements in AI-powered speech solutions.

