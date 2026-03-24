Air Serbia to Join Freightos Booking Platform

Fast Digital Payments Offered to Forwarders Across the Carrier's Entire European and American Network

BARCELONA, Spain, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Freightos (NASDAQ: CRGO), the leading vendor-neutral digital pricing, booking and procurement platform for the international freight industry, today announced that Air Serbia will be joining its cargo booking platform, further expanding Freightos' airline network and strengthening adoption of Freightos Pay in Europe. This integration will extend Freightos Pay's reach by enabling rapid, guaranteed digital payments between freight forwarders and carriers across Europe, including for forwarders without IATA accreditation - a key barrier to digital transaction adoption in the region.

The addition of Air Serbia is a significant boost for freight forwarders. Once live, Air Serbia air cargo will be available for e-bookings across the United States and throughout its European network, from Albania and Austria to Sweden and Switzerland, opening all origins on Freightos' platform. Forwarders will also gain access to niche destinations beyond Belgrade, including Zagreb, Podgorica, Tbilisi, Tirana, Sarajevo, Skopje, and many more.

"We're excited to welcome Air Serbia to Freightos," said Sebastien Podgorski, VP Airline Solutions, at Freightos. "In air cargo, payments are more than a back office function; they're a strategic lever. By combining booking with guaranteed payments, we're helping airlines strengthen cash flow, reduce disputes, and open up distribution to a much broader set of forwarders. That's what will drive a more accessible and efficient market."

"Digital transformation is at the core of our growth strategy, and partnering with Freightos represents a significant step forward in our cargo operations," said Veselin Djordjevic, Head of Cargo at Air Serbia. "The guaranteed payment solution addresses a critical business need for us, eliminating financial uncertainty while expanding our reach to freight forwarders across Europe and beyond. This integration will streamline operations, reduce administrative work, and help us focus on delivering excellent service to our cargo customers."

Freightos' Pay solution streamlines the financial aspect of air cargo bookings by ensuring carrier payment from a broader range of freight forwarders, all while processing and reconciling transactions faster than traditional payment methods. This reduces financial risk for airlines and helps freight forwarders without an existing airline account or accreditation access carriers and grow their customer base.

Freight forwarders looking to book Air Serbia on Freightos can get started here.

About Freightos

Freightos® (NASDAQ: CRGO) is the leading vendor-neutral global freight booking platform. Airlines, ocean carriers, thousands of freight forwarders, and well over ten thousand importers and exporters connect on Freightos, making world trade efficient, agile, and resilient.

The Freightos platform digitizes the trillion dollar international freight industry, supported by a suite of software solutions that span pricing, quoting, booking, shipment management, and payments for businesses of all shapes and sizes around the globe. Products include Freightos Enterprise for multinational importers and exporters, Freightos Marketplace for small importers and exporters, WebCargo and 7LFreight by WebCargo for freight forwarders, WebCargo for Airlines, and Clearit, a digital customs broker.

Freightos is a leading provider of real-time industry data via Freightos Terminal, which includes the world's leading spot pricing indexes, Freightos Air Index (FAX) for air cargo and Freightos Baltic Index (FBX) for container shipping. Futures of FBX are traded on CME and SGX.

More information is available at freightos.com/investors.

Media Contact

Tali Aronsky

PR Lead, Freightos

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Investor Contact

Anat Earon-Heilborn

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SOURCE Freightos