AIR Unveils Full-Scale eVTOL Prototype at the Kentucky Derby

"It is thrilling that we were able to celebrate this milestone and unveil AIR ONE at a truly iconic event like the Kentucky Derby, with the help of Churchill Downs," said Rani Plaut, CEO and Co-founder of AIR. "Alongside our newest partner, Aeroauto, the trailblazers we met at the Derby will play a crucial role in gaining public acceptance of personal eVTOLs, propelling the entire industry forward, transforming the way we move, and adding a dose of adventure to everyday life."

The Kentucky Derby marked the first of several stops on AIR ONE's prototype tour. In between events, AIR ONE and its virtual flight simulation technology will be on display at the Aeroauto showroom. As the latest AIR Brand Ambassador, Aeroauto will assist in local infrastructure establishment for personal EV aviation and serve as a maintenance provider. AIR ONE customers will also have access to Aeroauto Flight Academy, equipped with flight simulators and classroom learning.

"It is a great honor to become the world's first specialized Urban Air Mobility Vehicle Showroom and Dealership, bringing an international manufacturer to North America as an AIR Brand Ambassador, while becoming their North American Flagship retailer for sales, service, and customer training center," said Sean Borman, CEO of Aeroauto. "We feel that AIR's advanced technology will be a great asset to the industry of personal transportation as a whole. The AIR ONE is an exciting addition to the US's personal transportation market and for all the people that have been dreaming of these incredible machines for decades."

Since coming out of stealth last year, AIR has completed a successful drop test and has finalized the first stage of the power and communication system integration. The company is also currently preparing to begin hover testing shortly and continues to work closely with the FAA to finalize its formal application en route to Step 2 of the G1 Certification Basis Document.

Built by veterans of the automotive and aerospace industries, AIR merges aerospace innovation and excellence with the maturity of the automotive industry's products and manufacturing techniques, providing safety, comfort and a sense of adventure to everyday users. AIR ONE's sleek and modern design truly make it the sportscar of the sky.

AIR has begun taking preorders for AIR ONE on its website, www.airev.aero .

About AIR

AIR is revolutionizing everyday mobility for everyday people, empowering individuals to seize the power of personal flight. Combining aerospace innovation with the maturity of automotive technology and uncompromising safety standards, AIR's first-of-its-kind AIR EVs offers the ground-breaking opportunity to easily "drive the sky." Founded by Chen Rosen and later joined by Netanel Goldberg and Rani Plaut, based in the green fields of Pardes Hanna, near Tel Aviv, AIR is paving the way for a cleaner, more thrilling future of mobility, affording everyone the freedom to fly. For more information check out: https://www.airev.aero/

About Aeroauto

Aeroauto is the World's First Aeromall, an Urban Air Mobility Vehicle Showroom and Dealership, specifically focused on Urban Air Mobility Vehicles, Advanced Air Vehicles, Hover Vehicles, and Flying Cars.

Based in Palm Beach County, Florida, and founded by Sean Borman and Giuseppe Bini, Aeroauto provides municipalities, corporate entities, and individual consumers with the training, maintenance, customization, and the vehicles themselves to safely and successfully enter the revolutionary world of Advanced Air Mobility.

For more information, visit https://aeroautosales.com/

Press Contact

Allison Grey

[email protected]

US:+1 323 283 8176

UK:+44 203 807 4482

IL:+972 53 820 2606

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813366/AIR_ONE_Prototype.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1813367/Rani_Plaut_and_Sean_Borman.jpg

SOURCE AIR; Aeroauto