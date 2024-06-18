AIR Unveils Unmanned 'AIR ONE Cargo' eVTOL for Logistics Market, Securing Exponential Revenue Growth

AIR's eVTOL offerings now include an unmanned variation of AIR ONE for cargo and logistics use, increasing the company's YoY earnings for 2024 so far by 5X

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIR , a leading OEM of midsize eVTOLs, today announced its expansion into the cargo and logistics market with its new, unmanned AIR ONE Cargo eVTOL. In the last year, while maintaining its role at the forefront of the high-volume general aviation market, the company has secured multiple deals to supply the unmanned version of its flagship eVTOL aircraft, AIR ONE, for cargo purposes. Concluding 2023 with over $1 million in revenue, the additional purchase orders have significantly boosted the company's revenue projections for 2024 and 2025. Having already successfully delivered the first cargo aircraft, AIR is set to continue fulfilling the purchase orders for the remaining AIR ONE Cargo units throughout 2024 and the first half of 2025.

Driven by high market demand and backed by purchase orders, AIR developed the unmanned eVTOLs for cargo use-cases, in addition to its manned, "personal use" variant. The exponential growth in revenue since AIR's expansion into cargo and logistics demonstrates AIR's great promise as it continues pursuing mass eVTOL production.

AIR ONE Cargo firmly bolsters the maturation of AIR's products and design concepts, contributing valuable flight hours toward safety verification. Additionally, the cargo aircraft aids in achieving scaled production volume, leveraging AIR's automotive-based production line, methodologies, and automated manufacturing systems.

"Venturing into this new market with AIR ONE Cargo is a testament to our unwavering commitment to the integration of eVTOLs into all spheres of daily life, for a variety of use cases," said Rani Plaut, CEO and co-founder of AIR. "We expanded our offerings in response to strong market demand, and the feedback we've already received affirms that AIR ONE's robust capabilities and simple, cost-effective design make it an extremely agile platform, uniquely able to scale across different uses."

Capable of taking off and landing vertically while carrying a 550-pound (250kg) payload, the all-electric AIR ONE Cargo offers a practical long range on a single charge at speeds comparable to the manned passenger variant of AIR ONE.

This offering marks the latest milestone for AIR, which announced its participation in the U.S. Air Force's prestigious AFWERX Agility Prime program in December to drive flight testing and additional R&D efforts in the United States. AIR is continuing to amass significant flight test hours with its full-scale prototypes after successfully proving all phases of flight. With 1,170 AIR ONE vehicles for personal use already reserved via preorder and a waiting list, AIR plans to deliver the first batch of aircraft to consumers following aircraft certification.

About AIR

AIR is revolutionizing everyday mobility for everyday people, empowering individuals to seize the power of flight. Combining aerospace innovation with the maturity of automotive technology and uncompromising safety standards powered by proprietary fly-tech, AIR offers individuals the ground-breaking opportunity to easily "drive the sky." In addition to its first-of-its-kind manned eVTOLs for personal use, AIR is expanding sky-based cargo delivery capabilities with unmanned eVTOLs, enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations for organizations worldwide. Founded by Chen Rosen, Netanel Goldberg and Rani Plaut, AIR is paving the way for a cleaner, more thrilling future of mobility, affording everyone the freedom to fly. For more information check out: https://www.airev.aero/

AIR Press Contact



Kate Schoenstadt

[email protected]

IL:+972 54 777 6684

SOURCE AIR