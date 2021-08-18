Airbus, GRC, Avanti and Get SAT To Provide High-Speed, Secure Satcom-On-The-Move Connectivity

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbus Defence and Space, GRC Ltd., Avanti Communications Group plc and Get SAT Ltd. have signed a multi-million dollars contract to deliver high-speed, secure satcom-on-the-move connectivity. GRC have partnered with Airbus to deliver hardware, training and support for Get SAT Micro sat terminals on Avanti airtime, allowing users to access high-speed voice and data in some of the most challenging environments on the planet.

On the move satcom mounted on vehicle (PRNewsfoto/Get SAT)

The solution was selected following extensive trials by Airbus and GRC together with the customer, ensuring terminals were robust enough and able to provide the required Committed Information Rate (CIR) to the user, on a high-throughput service using Ka-band satellite capability.

Incorporating GRC's mag-mount system, the Micro SAT can be securely mounted as a walk-on-fit, without permanent vehicle modifications, allowing users to be connected within minutes and be moved between vehicles as required.

Richard Budd, Head of the UK & US Secure Communications business at Airbus said: "Providing this high-throughput SATCOM on the Move capability is an exciting and innovative development. This capability will ensure that users can enjoy hi-speed data rates while on the move. Our experts work together with the end-users to ensure requirements are fully met."

Airbus and GRC will also deliver a full training package to users in addition to ongoing 24/7 support offered through its experienced engineering teams.

Steve Slater, Managing Director at GRC said: "This contract means a lot to GRC who as an SME are delighted to be delivering a significant and much needed capability. The terminals being delivered are also suitable for maritime use and therefore are able to fit wider needs."

Donald Walker, Director of Government Sales at Avanti: "We've worked hard with GRC and Get SAT to prove that Avanti's high throughput Ka-band satellites and these small terminals can deliver genuine capability enhancements to critical end user groups. We're delighted to add this Land and Maritime "Satellite on The Move" capability into our portfolio."

Kfir Benjamin, Get SAT CEO: "The collaboration with GRC and Avanti is very important to Get SAT and brings to the end users, not only the terminals but a turn key solution for Satcom wherever and whenever they need bandwidth."

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

About GRC

Based in the UK, GRC Ltd. specialises in the design, integration and support of satellite, RF, cloud and IP networking solutions. Our products and services are used by government and defence agencies, emergency responders, commercial businesses and the oil, gas and mineral exploration industry.

About Avanti Communications

Avanti Communications is the leading Ka-band high throughput satellite capacity partner to the communications industry in EMEA - extending and guaranteeing coverage for defence missions, enterprise solutions and critical public services. Through the HYLAS satellite fleet Avanti provides dedicated fixed and flexible-beam satellite connectivity, with extensive coverage across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The Group has invested $1.2bn in a network that incorporates orbital slots in Ka-band spectrum, satellites, ground stations, datacentres and a fibre ring.

About Get SAT

Get SAT A privately held company located in, Israel, Get SAT specializes in micronizing satellite communication on-the-move systems provides portable and extremely efficient antenna terminals that offer high-data-rate communications for ground, air, and maritime applications. Get SAT provides services for government and military use, enterprises, first responders, non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and humanitarian groups.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1596197/Get_SAT_Satcom_On_The_Move.jpg

SOURCE Get SAT