Akeyless Joins VAST Cosmos to Deliver Zero-Knowledge Security for Production AI

Validated integration between the Akeyless Identity Security Platform and the VAST AI Operating System enables zero-knowledge encryption and secrets management for high-performance AI workloads

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel and SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless today announced it has joined the VAST Cosmos Community, a global community of developers, builders and experts in innovative AI solutions, as a Technology Partner. Collaborating with VAST Data , the AI Operating System company, Akeyless is helping customers secure production AI infrastructure through a validated integration between the Akeyless Identity Security Platform and the VAST AI Operating System.

"Enterprises are looking for a simpler, more consistent way to deploy production AI backed by validated integrations they can trust," said John Mao, Vice President, Global Technology Alliances at VAST Data. "We're proud to welcome Akeyless into the Cosmos Community , expanding the ecosystem of industry-leading solutions built on the VAST AI Operating System and helping customers reduce integration risk while accelerating secure AI deployment from the data path to the application layer."

"AI infrastructure must be both high-performance and secure by design," said Oded Hareven, Co-Founder and CEO of Akeyless. "By aligning our zero-knowledge identity security platform with the VAST AI Operating System, we enable organizations to protect encryption keys, secrets, and machine identities without introducing latency or operational bottlenecks. Customers can operationalize AI with confidence, knowing security scales alongside performance."

With this integration, Akeyless secures environments powered by the VAST AI OS by delivering zero-knowledge secrets and encryption management aligned with VAST's Disaggregated, Shared-Everything (DASE) architecture . Native KMIP-based key management and stateless, distributed gateways allow encryption and identity controls to operate alongside compute and data infrastructure, preserving performance under sustained AI workloads.

By combining Akeyless Distributed Fragments Cryptography™ (DFC) with VAST's unified data platform services, organizations can:

Accelerate secure deployment of AI training, inference, and analytics pipelines

Maintain customer-controlled ownership of encryption keys with zero-knowledge assurance

Eliminate centralized vault bottlenecks in high-concurrency environments

Enforce strong, scalable access controls across shared-everything architectures

These capabilities are already supporting demanding AI environments across enterprise deployments operating at production scale.

About Akeyless

Trusted by Global 2000 enterprises and industry leaders, Akeyless is redefining identity security for the AI era. The company's Identity Security Platform delivers comprehensive protection for machines, AI agents, and human identities through a single, cloud-native solution. Backed by leading cybersecurity investors including JVP, Team8, NGP Capital, and Deutsche Bank, Akeyless enables organizations to eliminate standing privileges and static credentials while simplifying identity management across all environments. For more information, visit www.akeyless.io .

