Akooda Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024

Enterprise Search leader joins the ranks of Nvidia, YouTube, Microsoft, Elastic, Canva, IBM, and other renowned leaders

BOSTON, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akooda has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2024.

This year's list shines a spotlight on businesses that are shaping industry and culture through their innovations. These organizations are setting new standards and achieving remarkable milestones in all sectors of the economy. Alongside the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, Fast Company recognizes 606 organizations across 58 sectors and regions.

"Enterprise Search is the gateway for companies to achieve Operational Excellence," says Yuval Gonczarowski, Akooda's founder and CEO. "By facilitating the rapid and efficient flow of information across an organization, Akooda empowers businesses to gain a competitive advantage. Early adopters of Akooda report saving thousands of hours annually, allowing them to focus on core priorities. This recognition by Fast Company will further amplify Akooda's reach and enable the company to make an even wider impact."

Akooda's innovative approach to Enterprise Search is transforming how businesses operate. By going beyond traditional search and leveraging AI, Akooda unlocks a 360-degree view of customers. Meetings, contracts, proposals, emails, chats, and support tickets all come together, painting a complete picture for a more informed customer experience.

Akooda's impact extends beyond information retrieval. Fortune 500 companies are choosing Akooda because it empowers them to take action. The platform's AI uncovers hidden connections within data, generating actionable insights that guide users toward effective solutions. Through advanced statistical modeling and a unique on-demand querying approach, Akooda never stores raw customer data within its systems which makes Akooda a compelling solution for security-conscious industries like finance and healthcare.

The World's Most Innovative Companies stands as Fast Company's hallmark franchise and one of its most anticipated editorial efforts of the year.

Fast Company's editors and writers identified the companies driving progress around the world and across industries, evaluating thousands of submissions through a competitive application process. The result is a globe-spanning guide to innovation today, from early-stage startups to some of the most valuable companies in the world. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies package is available online , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 26. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

"Our list of the Most Innovative Companies is both a comprehensive look at the innovation economy and a snapshot of the business trends that defined the year," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. "We saw extraordinary innovation across the board in 2023, but we also saw a handful of clear patterns: the growing footprint and impact of AI, the triumphant return of live events, and great leaps forward in climate tech. We face daunting challenges on many fronts, but the solutions we celebrate in MIC give me plenty of hope about the future."

Fast Company will host the Most Innovative Companies Summit and Gala on May 16. The summit features a morning and afternoon of inspiring content, followed by a creative black-tie gala including networking, a seated dinner, and an honoree presentation. This event celebrates the Most Innovative Companies honorees and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2024.

ABOUT AKOODA

Akooda, a pioneer in Operational Intelligence (OI), empowers companies to optimize operations and achieve greater success. Its AI-powered Enterprise Search goes beyond traditional search, sitting atop all company data to grasp the true intent behind user queries. By seamlessly connecting across all applications, Akooda creates a unified information pool, eliminating data silos and ensuring users receive a complete picture, surfacing the broader context surrounding the information they seek. Akooda delivers more than just results; it delivers insights. Trusted by Fortune 500 companies, including those in highly regulated industries, Akooda seamlessly integrates with existing tools like Slack, Jira, G-Suite, and Salesforce – while maintaining the highest level of security and permission requirements.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

