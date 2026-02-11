Aligned Launches the AI Deal Workspace -- the Missing Execution Layer for Modern Sales

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned today announced the AI Deal Workspace , a new buyer-facing system designed to fix the part of selling that has stayed broken for decades: deal execution.

Sales teams have invested heavily in CRMs, revenue intelligence, and AI features across the stack. Those tools made internal work faster—tracking, forecasting, coaching, reporting—but the quota gap rarely comes from missing fields or better dashboards.

It comes from what happens between the CRM and the buyer: stakeholder complexity, unclear next steps, champions who can't sell internally, and deals that stall in the chaos between meetings—endless email threads, attachments, and scattered links.

The missing layer is deal execution. AI is the unlock.

The sales stack has no real system of action

While systems of record track what happened and systems of insight analyze why, there has never been a true system of action for sales. No shared place where sellers and buyers actually run the deal together, align stakeholders, and keep momentum moving forward.

For decades, sales software has followed a familiar pattern. First came CRMs to record activity. Then came revenue intelligence tools to analyze conversations, pipeline, and forecasts. But when it comes time to actually move a deal forward, sellers are still left improvising across emails, decks, follow–ups, and disconnected tools.

Aligned's view is that modern sales needs a missing operational layer: an execution environment built for how buying and selling actually work today.

From Buyer Enablement to AI-native deal execution

Four years ago, Aligned pioneered Digital Sales Rooms to replace email–file–link chaos with a shared, buyer-facing workspace—helping revenue teams reduce buyer friction, equip champions, and keep stakeholders aligned. Aligned calls this approach Buyer Enablement: improving the buyer's ability to make a confident decision and move the process forward internally.

Today, Aligned is evolving that foundation into the AI Deal Workspace: an execution layer that bridges internal systems of record and the buyer's decision process—so deals can be run in one place, with AI driving progress where work actually happens.

"Sales and Customer Success teams aren't short on tools—or AI that helps them do more," said Gal Aga, CEO and Co–Founder of Aligned. "They're missing a system that helps them execute with buyers as decisions get made. The AI Deal Workspace brings Buyer Enablement into the AI era: one workspace where sellers and buyers run the deal, and AI supports every steps."

What the AI Deal Workspace is

The AI Deal Workspace is a buyer-facing system of action where deals live, stakeholders align, and execution stays on track—powered by AI that has full deal context and lives inside the deal workflow.

Your CRM records deals. Aligned runs them — with you.

What it does

In the AI Deal Workspace, Aligned helps teams execute by:

Auto-building deal resources after every call : an executive summary, requested content, and action items — no prompts, no setup

: an executive summary, requested content, and action items — no prompts, no setup Reading signals across calls, email, CRM, and workspace buyer engagement to flag risk and recommend the next best move (a "24/7 VP Sales")

to flag risk and recommend the next best move (a "24/7 VP Sales") Mapping stakeholders automatically to uncover hidden influencers, track buying signals, and guide multithreading with confidence

to uncover hidden influencers, track buying signals, and guide multithreading with confidence Generating and maintaining deal assets like business cases, mutual action plans, and recap pages — plus drafting email follow-ups to review and send

like business cases, mutual action plans, and recap pages — plus drafting email follow-ups to review and send Giving buyers AI inside the workspace to summarize decks, answer security/compliance questions, and move decisions forward faster — one link, no login, under the seller's control

Why this moment matters

AI has already transformed entire workflows from analysis to execution. Developers have execution environments like Cursor; designers have collaborative workspaces like Figma. Sales is now entering that same phase: teams have had systems to track and analyze—but not a true system to run the deal.

This shift is not about adding more AI features or chasing trends. It is about creating a new operational layer for sales, one designed for how buying and selling actually work today.

Aligned's view is that the revenue stack is about to reorganize around AI-native deal execution: a layer built for the real work of buying and selling, not the logging of it.

Momentum and scale

Aligned is already used by 50,000+ sales and customer success teams, with 1M+ buyers collaborating in workspaces every month. Recognized by G2 as the category leader, Aligned continues to set the standard for buyer-facing collaboration. The AI Deal Workspace builds on that buyer-facing foundation to make execution intelligent, automated, and scalable across every deal.

Availability

The AI Deal Workspace is available starting today for Aligned customers, with new teams able to request access and demos.

Learn more

See it in 4 minutes

Book a demo

About Aligned

Aligned is the buyer-facing workspace where revenue teams run deals in one shared link. Aligned pioneered Digital Sales Rooms and is now defining the next category: the AI Deal Workspace, the execution layer between CRM systems of record and buyers' systems of decision.

The future of sales doesn't just use AI; it runs on Aligned.

Media Contact

Gal Aga

CEO & Co-Founder, Aligned

[email protected]

SOURCE Aligned