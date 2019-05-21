Allan Edgar Kroncher, PhD, Recognized for Excellence in the Field of Economics

With a career spanning over 50 years, Dr. Kroncher is currently retired, having most recently served as a private consultant in the city of Ramat Hasharon from 2014 to 2017. He was previously active in the same role in Calpe, Spain, from 1998 to 2014 and in Munich, Germany, from 1995 to 1998. Prior to his work as a consultant in the field, he was active with Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty for over two decades, contributing his skills as a researcher from 1973 to 1983, the chief of the research unit from 1983 to 1987 and the editor of the Economic Program from 1987 to 1995. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kroncher held the roles of lecturer and assistant professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics in Moscow between 1962 and 1971.

Alongside his primary responsibilities, Dr. Kroncher was a regular lecturer in his field between 1974 and 2014. He has also authored roughly 400 articles for professional journals, such as Kontinent, Les Echos and the Soviet Analyst. Furthermore, he is the author of the book "Per Aspera," which was published by the Russian publishing house Kitoni in 2018. Civically, he has spent time as a reserve officer in Russia and as a private reservist in Israel. Having accomplished much over the course of his career, Dr. Kroncher is most proud of the work he did in the research center in Munich, Germany.

Inspired by his father, who was an accomplished economist, Dr. Kroncher pursued an education at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, while it was still known as the Institute of the National Economy. First earning a master's degree, cum laude, in 1957, he obtained his Doctor of Philosophy in 1962. Outside of his professional endeavors, he very much enjoys traveling and studying military history. In light of his accomplishments, Dr. Kroncher was presented with an Albert Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017 and has previously been featured in Who's Who in Science and Engineering and Who's Who in the World.

