Allot Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Reports non-GAAP operating profit for the first time in three years

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2024.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter

Revenues of $23.2 million were up 5% sequentially and 3% year over year, representing a return to growth,;

were up 5% sequentially and 3% year over year, representing a return to growth,; Non-GAAP gross margin was 71.7%;

Security as a Service (SECaaS) revenues continued to grow strongly, increasing 69% year-over-year to $4.7 million , in line with expectations; September 2024 SECaaS ARR* was $17.2 million ;

, in line with expectations; SECaaS ARR* was ; Non-GAAP operating profit was $1.1 million , GAAP operating loss was $0.2 million;

, GAAP operating loss was $0.2 million; Positive operating cash flow of $1.9 million ;

; Net cash** increased by $2.0 million versus June 30, 2024 .

Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Allot management expects to remain around breakeven on a non-GAAP operating profit basis and to generate positive operating cash flow, contributing to a further improvement in the balance sheet net cash position.

Management expects a double-digit growth year over year for full year SECaaS revenue and SECaaS ARR*.

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot commented, "We are pleased with the continued progress made this quarter in strengthening Allot's financial position through our cash generation, and we are particularly pleased with our first positive non-GAAP operating income in three years. Revenue grew both sequentially and year over year, and revenue from our security growth engine continues to grow very strongly.

"Our security as a service solution continues to gain traction. We recently expanded our business and launched new services with Vodafone and MEO. These newly announced customer-wins further broaden the potential subscriber base which can benefit from our security solutions and strengthen our recurring revenue base over the long term."

"As we finalize our strategy for long-term growth and profitability, we are positioning ourselves as a security-first company by unifying our network intelligence and security offerings. We believe that this integrated approach will enhance our value proposition and lay a new foundation for long-term profitable growth. I am increasingly optimistic about Allot's future," concluded Harari.

Q3 2024 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2024 were $23.2 million, a 3% increase compared to $22.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. It was also a sequential improvement of 5% compared with $22.2 million reported in the prior quarter.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%), a 56% increase compared with $10.5 million (gross margin of 46.3%) in the third quarter of 2023.

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $16.7 million (gross margin of 71.7%), a 54% increase compared with $10.8 million (gross margin of 47.9%) in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $12.7 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.1 million, compared with an $11.1 million loss in the third quarter of 2023.

Net loss on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $12.4 million, or $0.32 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2024 was $1.3 million, or $0.03 income per basic share, an improvement compared to the non-GAAP net loss of $10.8 million, or $0.28 loss per basic share, in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was $1.9 million.

Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits, short-term restricted deposits, and investments as of September 30, 2024, totaled $54.5 million, versus $53.2 million at the end of the prior quarter and $54.8 million as of December 31, 2023.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2024 earnings results today, November 19, 2024, at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US: 1-888-642-5032, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0610

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed, and cloud service providers and over 1,000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally. Allot. See. Control. Secure.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR – measures the current annual recurring of SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of September 2024 and multiplied by 12.

** Net Cash – Cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and investments net of convertible debt.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

TABLE - 1 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended

September 30,



September 30,

2024

2023



2024

2023

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)

















Revenues $ 23,235

$ 22,635



$ 67,289

$ 68,808 Cost of revenues 6,871

12,165



20,652

27,523 Gross profit 16,364

10,470



46,637

41,285

















Operating expenses:















Research and development costs, net 5,922

9,927



20,397

31,173 Sales and marketing 7,699

10,384



23,400

31,793 General and administrative 2,960

2,822



9,166

24,340 Total operating expenses 16,581

23,133



52,963

87,306 Operating loss (217)

(12,663)



(6,326)

(46,021) Financial and other income, net 513

775



1,542

2,554 Profit (Loss) before income tax expenses 296

(11,888)



(4,784)

(43,467)

















Tax expenses 540

473



1,326

988 Net Loss (244)

(12,361)



(6,110)

(44,455)

















Basic net loss per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.32)



$ (0.17)

$ (1.18)



































Diluted net loss per share $ (0.01)

$ (0.32)



$ (0.17)

$ (1.18)

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing basic net loss per share 39,202,550

38,173,533



38,777,119

37,782,281

















Weighted average number of shares used in















computing diluted net loss per share 39,202,550

38,173,533



38,777,119

37,782,281



















TABLE - 2 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) GAAP cost of revenues

$6,871

$12,165

$20,652

$27,523 Share-based compensation (1)

(153)

(178)

(631)

(1,057) Amortization of intangible assets (2)

(152)

(195)

(456)

(582) Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$6,566

$11,792

$19,565

$25,884















GAAP gross profit

$16,364

$10,470

$46,637

$41,285 Gross profit adjustments

305

373

1,087

1,639 Non-GAAP gross profit

$16,669

$10,843

$47,724

$42,924















GAAP operating expenses

$16,581

$23,133

$52,963

$87,306 Share-based compensation (1)

(1,016)

(1,163)

(4,085)

(6,177) Non-GAAP operating expenses

$15,565

$21,970

$48,878

$81,129















GAAP financial and other income

$513

$775

$1,542

$2,554 Exchange rate differences*

139

(47)

343

(328) Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

15

-

43 Non-GAAP Financial and other income

$652

$743

$1,885

$2,269















GAAP taxes on income

$540

$473

$1,326

$988 Changes in tax related items

(45)

(25)

(222)

(75) Non-GAAP taxes on income

$495

$448

$1,104

$913















GAAP Net Loss

$(244)

$(12,361)

$(6,110)

$(44,455) Share-based compensation (1)

1,169

1,341

4,716

7,234 Amortization of intangible assets (2)

152

195

456

582 Expenses related to M&A activities (3)

-

15

-

43 Exchange rate differences*

139

(47)

343

(328) Changes in tax related items

45

25

222

75 Non-GAAP Net income (loss)

$1,261

$(10,832)

$(373)

$(36,849)















GAAP Loss per share (diluted)

$(0.01)

$(0.32)

$(0.17)

$(1.18) Share-based compensation

0.03

0.03

0.13

0.19 Amortization of intangible assets

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.02 Expenses related to M&A activities

-

0.00

-

0.00 Exchange rate differences*

0.00

(0.00)

-

(0.01) Changes in tax related items

-

-

0.00

- Non-GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted)

$0.03

$(0.28)

$(0.02)

$(0.98)































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

39,202,550

38,173,533

38,777,119

37,782,281































Weighted average number of shares used in













computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

42,421,818

38,173,533

38,777,119

37,782,281















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies.

















TABLE - 2 cont. ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)















(1) Share-based compensation:













Cost of revenues $153

$178

$631

$1,057

Research and development costs, net 402

457

1,687

2,413

Sales and marketing 310

408

1,545

2,178

General and administrative 304

298

853

1,586



$1,169

$1,341

$4,716

$7,234















(2) Amortization of intangible assets













Cost of revenues $152

$195

$456

$582



$152

$195

$456

$582















(3) Expenses related to M&A activities













Financial income $-

$15

$-

$43



$-

$15

$-

$43

TABLE - 3 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands)





















September 30,

December 31,



2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Audited)





ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents

$28,226

$14,192 Short-term bank deposits

5,500

10,000 Restricted deposits

481

1,728 Available-for-sale marketable securities

20,276

28,853 Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $25,455 and $25,253 on

September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively)

17,370

14,828 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

6,710

8,437 Inventories

10,049

11,874 Total current assets

88,612

89,912







LONG-TERM ASSETS:





Severance pay fund

414

395 Restricted deposit

702

158 Operating lease right-of-use assets

7,003

3,057 Other assets

1,039

704 Property and equipment, net

9,393

11,189 Intangible assets, net

458

915 Goodwill

31,833

31,833 Total non-current assets

50,842

48,251







Total assets

$139,454

$138,163







LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables

$3,124

$969 Deferred revenues

13,895

14,892 Short-term operating lease liabilities

1,357

1,453 Other payables and accrued expenses

19,771

22,094 Total current liabilities

38,147

39,408







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues

7,030

7,437 Long-term operating lease liabilities

5,494

702 Accrued severance pay

944

1,080 Convertible debt

39,923

39,773 Total long-term liabilities

53,391

48,992







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

47,916

49,763







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$139,454

$138,163



















TABLE - 4 ALLOT LTD. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands)



















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30,

September 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net Loss

$(244)

$(12,361)

$(6,110)

$(44,455) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:









Depreciation

1,097

1,251

3,468

3,898 Stock-based compensation

1,169

1,341

4,716

7,234 Amortization of intangible assets

152

277

457

830 Increase (Decrease) in accrued severance pay, net

10

6

(155)

79 Decrease (Increase) in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses

(696)

(127)

976

840 Increase in accrued interest and amortization of premium/discount on marketable securities

(392)

(260)

(1,169)

(407) Increase (Decrease) in operating leases liability

(481)

555

(1,099)

(2,477) Decrease (Increase) in operating lease right-of-use asset

675

(934)

1,849

2,005 Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

438

9,600

(2,542)

24,489 Decrease (Increase) in inventories

(443)

4,321

1,825

(777) Increase (Decrease) in trade payables

2,139

(5,633)

2,155

(7,835) Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

1,575

(2,751)

(2,560)

(5,245) Decrease in deferred revenues

(3,369)

(1,676)

(1,404)

(2,975) Increase in other payables, accrued expenses and other long term liabilities

203

1,913

191

89 Amortization of issuance costs of Convertible debt

50

50

150

148 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

1,883

(4,428)

748

(24,559)











Cash flows from investing activities:





















Decrease (Increase) in restricted deposit

-

192

703

(32) Investment in short-term bank deposits

(5,500)

-

(9,300)

(15,900) Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits

3,800

16,465

13,800

71,065 Purchase of property and equipment

(286)

(1,308)

(1,672)

(1,868) Investment in marketable securities

(9,532)

(16,111)

(44,284)

(34,678) Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities

21,980

11,225

54,040

15,185 Net cash provided by investing activities

10,462

10,463

13,287

33,772











Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from exercise of stock options

(2)

1

(1)

1 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(2)

1

(1)

1























Increase in cash and cash equivalents

12,343

6,036

14,034

9,214 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

15,883

15,473

14,192

12,295











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

$28,226

$21,509

$28,226

$21,509











Non-cash activity:









Right-of-use assets obtained in the exchange for operating lease liabilities

$5,795

$77

$5,795

$77





































Other financial metrics (Unaudited) U.S. dollars in millions, except number of full time employees, top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares























Q3-2024

YTD 2024

FY 2023

Revenues geographic breakdown















Americas

3.4 15 % 9.8 15 % 16.6 18 %

EMEA

14.6 62 % 38.2 56 % 56.1 60 %

Asia Pacific

5.2 23 % 19.3 29 % 20.5 22 %





23.2 100 % 67.3 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues breakdown by type













Products

8.3 36 % 25.1 37 % 37.6 40 %

Professional Services

1.4 6 % 5.6 8 % 6.1 7 %

SECaaS (Security as a Service)

4.7 20 % 11.8 18 % 10.6 11 %

Support & Maintenance

8.8 38 % 24.8 37 % 38.9 42 %





23.2 100 % 67.3 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Revenues per customer type















CSP

18.7 81 % 54.7 81 % 75.1 81 %

Enterprise

4.5 19 % 12.6 19 % 18.1 19 %





23.2 100 % 67.3 100 % 93.2 100 %

















Top 10 customers as a % of revenues

45 %

40 %

47 %



















Total number of full time employees

508

508

559

(end of period)































Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares (in millions)











39.2

38.8

37.9



















Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares (in millions) 42.4

41.6

40.3







SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



Q3-2024: 4.7 Q2-2024: 3.7 Q1-2024: 3.4 Q4-2023: 3.2 Q3-2023: 2.8



SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)



Sep. 2024: 17.2 Dec. 2023: 12.7 Dec. 2022: 9.2 Dec. 2021: 5.2









