Allot Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Allot Ltd.

20 Nov, 2025, 13:30 IST

60% YoY SECaaS ARR growth with robust profitability; raising full year guidance

HOD HASHARON, Israel, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative Security-as-a-Service (SECaaS) and network intelligence solutions for communications service providers and enterprises, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025.

Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2025

  • Revenues of $26.4 million, up 14% year over year with SECaaS representing 28% of overall revenue;
  • September 2025 SECaaS ARR* of $27.6 million, up 60% year-over-year;
  • GAAP operating income of $2.2 million versus loss of $0.2 million in Q3 2024;
  • Non-GAAP operating income of $3.7 million, compared with $1.1 million in Q3 2024;
  • Strong positive operating cash flow of $4.0 million and quarter-end total cash** of $81 million;

Management Comment

Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot, commented, "We reported a return to double-digit year-over-year revenue growth of 14% and our operations generated the highest profitability in over a decade. The growth was driven by excellent performance from both our cyber security solutions and our network intelligence offerings."

Mr. Harari continued, "We are advancing strongly on our cyber-security first strategy, and we are progressing well with our key customers. Helping our customers achieve their business goals is a key to driving our profitable growth."

Concluded Mr. Harari, "Given the continued accelerated SECaaS growth, our solid visibility, and high level of backlog, we expect that our SECaaS ARR year-over-year growth will surpass 60%. We are raising our full year 2025 revenue guidance to between $100-103 million."

Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results Summary

Total revenues for the third quarter of 2025 were $26.4 million, a 14% increase year-over-year compared with $23.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $18.9 million (gross margin of 71.4%), a 15% increase compared with $16.4 million (gross margin of 70.4%) in the third quarter of 2024.   

Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $19.1 million (gross margin of 72.2%), a 14% increase compared with $16.7 million (gross margin of 71.7%) in the third quarter of 2024.   

Operating income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.2 million, compared with an operating loss of $0.2 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating income on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $3.7 million, compared with an operating income of $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.   

Net income on a GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $2.8 million, or income of $0.07 per diluted share, an improvement compared to the net loss of $0.2 million, or loss of $0.01 per basic share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis for the third quarter of 2025 was $4.6 million, or income of $0.1 per diluted share, compared to the non-GAAP net income of $1.3 million, or income of $0.03 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2024.

Operating cash flow generated in the quarter was $4.0 million.    

Net cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investments as of September 30, 2025, total $81 million, an increase of $22 million versus $59 million cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investment as of December 31, 2024. As of September 30, 2025, the company has no debt.

Conference Call & Webcast :

The Allot management team will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2025 earnings results today, November 20, 2025 at 9:00 am ET, 4:00 pm Israel time. To access the conference call, please dial one of the following numbers:

US:  1-888-668-9141, UK: 0-800-917-5108, Israel: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast and, following the end of the call, an archive of the conference call, will be accessible on the Allot website at: http://investors.allot.com/index.cfm 

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a leading provider of innovative converged cybersecurity solutions and network intelligence offerings for service providers and enterprises worldwide. Allot enhances value to its customers' customers through its solutions, which are deployed globally for network-native cybersecurity services, network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-native security-as-a-service solution is already used by many millions of subscribers globally.

For more information, visit www.allot.com

Performance Metrics

* SECaaS ARR – measures the current annual recurring SECaaS revenues, which is calculated based on estimated revenues for the month of September 2025 and multiplied by 12.

** Total cash - net cash and cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted deposits and investments.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation :

The difference between GAAP and non-GAAP revenues is related to the acquisitions made by the Company and represents revenues adjusted for the impact of the fair value adjustment to acquired deferred revenue related to purchase accounting. Non-GAAP net income is defined as GAAP net income after including deferred revenues related to the fair value adjustment resulting from purchase accounting and excluding stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, deferred tax asset adjustment and changes in taxes-related items.

These non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. The non-GAAP results and a full reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP results is provided in the accompanying Table 2. The Company provides these non-GAAP financial measures because it believes they present a better measure of the Company's core business and management uses the non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate the Company's ongoing performance. Accordingly, the Company believes they are useful to investors in enhancing an understanding of the Company's operating performance.

 Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements set forth in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our accounts receivables, including our ability to collect outstanding accounts and assess their collectability on a quarterly basis; our ability to meet expectations with respect to our financial guidance and outlook; our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors; government regulation; the timing of completion of key project milestones which impact the timing of our revenue recognition; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on fourth party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Investor Relations Contact:

EK Global Investor Relations

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

[email protected]

Public Relations Contact:

Seth Greenberg, Allot Ltd.

+972 54 922 2294

[email protected]

 

 

TABLE  - 1

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)











Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended


September 30,



September 30,


2025


2024



2025


2024


(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)










Revenues

$            26,405


$          23,235



$          73,606


$          67,289

Cost of revenues

7,539


6,871



21,362


$          20,652

Gross profit  

18,866


16,364



52,244


$          46,637










Operating expenses:









Research and development costs, net

5,489


5,922



18,741


20,397

Sales and marketing

8,148


7,699



22,747


23,400

General and administrative

3,079


2,960



9,722


9,166

Total operating expenses

16,716


16,581



51,210


52,963

Operating income (loss)

2,150


(217)



1,034


(6,326)

Loss from extinguishment

-


-



(1,410)


-

Other income

-


-



100


-

Gain on sales of securities

193


-



193


-

Financial income, net

676


513



1,709


1,542

Income (loss) before income tax benefit

3,019


296



1,626


(4,784)










Income tax expenses

195


540



823


1,326

Net income (loss)

$             2,824


$             (244)



$              803


$           (6,110)










 Basic net income (loss) per share

$               0.07


$            (0.01)



$             0.02


$             (0.17)



















 Diluted net income (loss) per share

$               0.07


$            (0.01)



$             0.02


$             (0.17)










Weighted average number of shares used in 









computing basic net income (loss) per share

41,487,057


39,202,550



42,580,555


38,777,119










Weighted average number of shares used in 









computing diluted net income (loss) per share

43,253,509


39,202,550



44,909,810


38,777,119








 

 

TABLE  - 2

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)

GAAP cost of revenues

$          7,539


$          6,871


$       21,362


$       20,652

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(211)


(153)


(465)


(631)

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

-


(152)


(305)


(456)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

$          7,328


$          6,566


$       20,592


$       19,565










 GAAP gross profit 

$        18,866


$        16,364


$       52,244


$       46,637

 Gross profit adjustments 

211


305


770


1,087

 Non-GAAP gross profit 

$        19,077


$        16,669


$       53,014


$       47,724










 GAAP operating expenses 

$        16,716


$        16,581


$       51,210


$       52,963

 Share-based compensation (1) 

(1,348)


(1,016)


(3,524)


(4,085)

 Non-GAAP operating expenses 

$        15,368


$        15,565


$       47,686


$       48,878










 GAAP Loss from extinguishment 

$               -


$               -


$       (1,410)


$              -

 Loss from extinguishment 

-


-


1,410


-

 Non-GAAP Loss from extinguishment 

$               -


$               -


$              -


$              -










 GAAP financial income 

$             676


$            513


$         1,709


$         1,542

 Exchange rate differences* 

116


139


159


343

 Non-GAAP Financial income 

$             792


$            652


$         1,868


$         1,885










 GAAP taxes on income 

$             195


$            540


$            823


$         1,326

 Changes in tax related items 

(80)


(45)


(150)


(222)

 Non-GAAP taxes on income 

$             115


$            495


$            673


$         1,104










 GAAP Net income (Loss) 

$          2,824


$           (244)


$            803


$       (6,110)

 Share-based compensation (1) 

1,559


1,169


3,989


4,716

 Amortization of intangible assets (2) 

-


152


305


456

 Loss from extinguishment 


-


-


1,410


-

 Exchange rate differences* 

116


139


159


343

 Changes in tax related items 


80


45


150


222

 Non-GAAP Net income (loss) 

$          4,579


$          1,261


$         6,816


$          (373)










 GAAP Net income (loss) per share (diluted) 

$            0.07


$          (0.01)


$           0.02


$         (0.17)

 Share-based compensation 

0.03


0.03


0.09


0.13

 Amortization of intangible assets 

-


0.01


0.01


0.02

 Loss from extinguishment 

-


-


0.03


-

 Non-GAAP Net income (Loss) per share (diluted) 

$            0.10


$           0.03


$           0.15


$         (0.02)



-


-


-


-







-



Weighted average number of shares used in 

41,487,057


39,202,550


42,580,555


38,777,119

computing GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share


























Weighted average number of shares used in 

44,592,351


42,421,818


46,409,437


38,777,119

computing non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per share

















* Financial income or expenses related to exchange rate differences in connection with revaluation of assets and

 liabilities in non-dollar denominated currencies. 

 

 

TABLE  - 2 cont.

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP  CONSOLIDATED  STATEMENTS  OF  OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data)












Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,


September 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)










(1) Share-based compensation:









Cost of revenues

$             211


$            153


$            465


$            631


Research and development costs, net

400


402


1,022


1,687


Sales and marketing

466


310


1,237


1,545


General and administrative

482


304


1,265


853



$          1,559


$          1,169


$         3,989


$         4,716










 (2) Amortization of intangible assets 









Cost of revenues

$               -


$            152


$            305


$            456


Sales and marketing










$               -


$            152


$            305


$            456



















 

 

TABLE  - 3

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED  BALANCE  SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands)













September 30,


December 31,



2025


2024



(Unaudited)


(Audited)




ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents


$                   24,232


$                16,142

Restricted deposit


501


904

Short-term bank deposits


16,800


15,250

Available-for-sale marketable securities


38,827


26,470

Trade receivables, net (net of allowance for credit losses of $15,215 and $25,306
on September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 , respectively)


20,814


16,482

Other receivables and prepaid expenses


12,134


6,317

Inventories


14,208


8,611

Total current assets


127,516


90,176






NON-CURRENT ASSETS:





Severance pay fund


$                        248


$                     464

Restricted deposit


329


279

Operating lease right-of-use assets


5,787


6,741

Other assets 


701


2,151

Property and equipment, net


5,304


7,692

Intangible assets, net


-


305

Goodwill


31,833


31,833

Total non-current assets


44,202


49,465






Total assets


$                  171,718


$              139,641






LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Trade payables


$                     7,198


$                     946

Employees and payroll accruals


9,625


8,208

Deferred revenues


21,736


17,054

Short-term operating lease liabilities


1,081


562

Other payables and accrued expenses


11,106


9,200

Total current liabilities


50,746


35,970






LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues


5,410


7,136

Long-term operating lease liabilities


5,192


5,807

Accrued severance pay


847


946

Convertible debt


-


39,973

Total long-term liabilities


11,449


53,862






SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


109,523


49,809






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$                  171,718


$              139,641











 

 

TABLE  - 4

ALLOT LTD.

AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 

(U.S. dollars in thousands)










Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended


September 30,


September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024


(Unaudited)


(Unaudited)









Cash flows from operating activities:
















Net income (loss)

$          2,824


$        (244)


$            803


$          (6,110)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

835


1,299


3,254


4,075

Share-based compensation

1,559


1,169


3,989


4,716

Capital loss 

-


-


255


-

Loss from extinguishment

-


-


1,410


-

Other income

-


-


(100)


-

Gain on sales of securities

(193)


-


(193)


-

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:








Decrease (Increase)  in accrued severance pay, net

28


10


117


(155)

Decrease (Increase) in other assets, other receivables and prepaid expenses

(3,817)


(696)


(2,198)


976

Decrease  in accrued interest and amortization of premium on available-for sale marketable securities

(44)


(392)


(906)


(1,169)

Increase (Decrease) in operating leases liability

190


(481)


(13)


(1,099)

Decrease in operating lease right-of-use asset

292


675


871


1,849

Decrease (Increase) in trade receivables

(679)


438


(4,332)


(2,542)

Decrease (Increase) in inventories

(5,703)


(443)


(5,597)


1,825

Increase in trade payables

6,274


2,139


6,252


2,155

Increase (Decrease) in employees and payroll accruals

844


1,575


1,417


(2,560)

Increase (Decrease) in deferred revenues

420


(3,369)


2,956


(1,404)

Increase in other payables and accrued expenses

1,211


203


2,126


191

Net cash provided by operating activities

4,041


1,883


10,111


748









Cash flows from investing activities:
















Decrease in restricted deposit

-


-


353


703

Investment in short-term bank deposits

(16,800)


(5,500)


(32,550)


(9,300)

Withdrawal of short-term bank deposits

11,050


3,800


31,000


13,800

Purchase of property and equipment

(100)


(286)


(789)


(1,672)

Investment in marketable securities

(44,213)


(9,532)


(99,647)


(44,284)

Proceeds from redemption or sale of marketable securities

38,694


21,980


88,377


54,040

Proceeds from sale of patent

-


-


100


-

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(11,369)


10,462


(13,156)


13,287









Cash flows from financing activities:
















Issuance of share capital

4,617


-


42,308


-

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

-


-2


238


-1

Redemption of convertible debt

-


-


(31,410)


-

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

4,617


(2)


11,136


(1)

















Increase (Decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

(2,711)


12,343


8,090


14,034

Cash, cash equivalents at the beginning of the period

26,943


15,883


16,142


14,192









Cash, cash equivalents at the end of the period

$        24,232


$     28,226


$        24,232


$          28,226









Non-cash activities:








ROU asset and lease liability decrease, due to lease termination

(12)


-


(83)


-

Redemption of convertible debt

-


-


(10,000)


-

Right-of-use assets obtained in the exchange for operating lease liabilities

-


5,795


-


5,795

















 

 







Other financial metrics (Unaudited)

U.S. dollars in millions, except top 10 customers as a % of revenues and number of shares




Q3-25


FY 2024


FY 2023


Revenues geographic breakdown








Americas


8.1

31 %

14.2

15 %

16.6

18 %


EMEA


12.9

49 %

54.0

59 %

56.1

60 %


Asia Pacific


5.4

20 %

24.0

26 %

20.5

22 %




26.4

100 %

92.2

100 %

93.2

100 %










Revenues breakdown by type








Products


8.6

33 %

30.1

33 %

37.6

40 %


Professional Services

1.1

4 %

8.3

9 %

6.1

7 %


SECaaS (Security as a Service)

7.3

28 %

16.5

18 %

10.6

11 %


Support & Maintenance

9.4

35 %

37.3

40 %

38.9

42 %




26.4

100 %

92.2

100 %

93.2

100 %










Top 10 customers as a %  of  revenues

60 %


43 %


47 %











Non-GAAP Weighted average number of basic shares  (in millions)

41.5


38.9


37.9











Non-GAAP weighted average number of fully diluted shares  (in millions)

44.6


42.3


40.3






















SECaaS (Security as a Service) revenues- U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)














Q3-2025:

7.3








Q2-2025:

6.4








Q1-2025:

5.1








Q4-2024:

4.8








Q3-2024:

4.7

















SECaaS ARR* - U.S. dollars in millions (Unaudited)
















Sep. 2025:

27.6








Dec. 2024:

18.2








Dec. 2023:

12.7








Dec. 2022:

9.2





















































 

