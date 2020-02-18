Ally Bridge Group Leads US$70 million Investments in Two Israeli Life Science Companies over the Last 2 Months

TEL AVIV, Israel, HONG KONG and NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Ally Bridge Group ("ABG"), a leading global life science investment group, has announced that it recently led US$70 million investments in two Israeli life science companies over the last 2 months. Each of the two companies is a commercial-stage, leading innovator re-setting the standard of care in its respective area. They include:

Mavrik Dental Systems Ltd. — A company with proprietary technologies and products for automated in-office teeth whitening with unparalleled efficiency and outcomes, and gum protection and treatment. Mavrik represents ABG's first investment in an Israel -based company. (Website: https://mavrikdental.com). ABG was the sole lead in the US$30 million investment. Isralie law firm Shibolet and, in particular, its team comprised of Ofer Ben Yehuda , Amir Iliescu , Shahar Petel and Ron Gal , served as the legal advisor to ABG on its Mavrik investment.

— A company with proprietary technologies and products for automated in-office teeth whitening with unparalleled efficiency and outcomes, and gum protection and treatment. Mavrik represents ABG's first investment in an -based company. (Website: https://mavrikdental.com). ABG was the sole lead in the investment. Itamar Medical Ltd. (Nasdaq: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR) — A medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of non-invasive medical devices to aid in the diagnosis of respiratory sleep disorders. (Website: www.itamar-medical.com). ABG anchored and jointly led the recent US$40mm public offering by Itamar.

"ABG focuses on investing in and supporting best-in-class life science technologies globally that disrupt current standards of care," said Frank Yu, CEO and CIO of Ally Bridge Group. "We believe that these two companies serve as great examples of ABG's investment strategy for Israeli life science companies, which are highly innovative but ABG can help with commercialization and capital markets and M&A knowhow especially in the U.S.. ABG's integrated private-to-public cross-over investing approach brings additional value to private and publicly listed companies alike."

About Ally Bridge Group

Ally Bridge Group ("ABG"), founded and led by Frank Yu (previously at Goldman Sachs and Och-Ziff Capital) and based in Hong Kong and New York, is a global life science-dedicated investment firm (www.ally-bridge.com ) . ABG manages over US$2 billion in life science assets, both private and public, in the U.S., China, and Europe, from medtech to biopharmaceuticals. ABG focuses on investing in the world's most innovative medicines and leading high-impact transactions. In 2015, ABG initiated and led the landmark US$3.3 billion NYSE take-private of Wuxi Pharmatech. Over the past 24 months, ABG led over US$500 million private investments in industry-leading life science companies mostly based in Silicon Valley. ABG has expertise in cementing strategic partnerships between emerging life science companies and industry leaders, and across different geographies. Through its New York-based hedge fund Ally Bridge MedAlpha, ABG is very active investing in publicly listed companies across the life science sector. While ABG's investment is US-centric, its activities in Israel are growing strongly having led investments in two Israeli medtech companies very recently, including Mavrik Dental and Itamar Medical (NASDAQ: ITMR) (TASE: ITMR), both best-in-class innovative technologies developed in Israel and focused on the U.S. as the key commercial market.

Contact:



Eric Greenberg

Director-Israel

Ally Bridge Group

Eric.greenberg@ally-bridge.com

+972.54.914.8212

SOURCE Ally Bridge Group

Related Links

http://www.ally-bridge.com

