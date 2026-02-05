Alma and Universkin Introduce a New Era in Post-Procedure Skincare with FDA-Listed Daily Mineral Serum SPF 50

Universkin by Alma, Daily Mineral Serum SPF 50 establishes a new category in dermatological care, a high-performance, mineral serum engineered specifically for immediate post-procedure use following laser, RF, IPL, microneedling, and chemical peels, strengthening physician loyalty and enhancing treatment outcomes.

At the core of the product is Universkin's proprietary DUAL-SHIELD 50 Technology, an advanced zinc-oxide dispersion architecture developed specifically for post-procedure skin. The system pairs a concentration of zinc oxide (24%) with an oil-continuous gel-emulsion structure that delivers broad-spectrum UV protection while actively managing residual heat in treated skin.

Unlike conventional mineral sunscreens that can trap heat and increase discomfort after laser or RF procedures, DUAL-SHIELD 50 incorporates micro-dispersed aqueous phases that function as thermal sinks, helping dissipate heat while maintaining photostability, transparency, and skin tolerance. This dual-layer approach enables the product to deliver an enhanced post-procedure comfort, positioning it as a dermatological recovery solution rather than a conventional cosmetic sunscreen.

As the global aesthetic procedures market continues to expand and regulatory scrutiny of chemical UV filters intensifies, demand for mineral-only, dermatologist-validated photoprotection is accelerating. Daily Mineral Serum SPF 50 positions Alma and Universkin at the convergence of medical aesthetics, dermatology, and premium skincare, a high-growth segment driven by physician recommendation and patient trust.

The FDA product listing acceptance represents the final regulatory step ahead of broad U.S. market visibility and supports near-term commercialization while reinforcing Alma's long-term strategy of building integrated treatment ecosystems that extend beyond devices into outcome-driven skin recovery solutions.

