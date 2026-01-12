Altshare's Equity Management Data Signals Momentum Shift Across Private Markets

AltShare Releases 2025 Private Market Funding Report, Signaling Shift Toward Measured Recovery, Renewed Liquidity, and More Disciplined Equity Dynamics

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AltShare, the equity industry's only end-to-end, AI controlled equity management platform, today released its 2025 Private Funding Report, offering one of the most comprehensive data views into private market funding, secondary liquidity, equity allocation, revenue multiples, and time-to-exit dynamics across more than four years of private market activity.

Controlled Equity Management by AltShare

Drawing on anonymized and aggregated data from companies operating on AltShare's equity infrastructure, the report depicts a private market transitioning from the freeze of 2022–2023 to a phase of selective but meaningful momentum. Investors have shifted toward rewarding operational discipline over growth-at-all-costs, while founders are beginning to regain access to structured liquidity paths. The report concludes that private market funding has moved from stagnation to selective momentum, establishing a more constructive foundation for 2026.

"This report signals an important inflection point," said Ronen Solomom,AltShare's Founder and CEO. "Founders and investors are operating with sharper discipline, clearer value expectations, and stronger alignment around long-term liquidity. The maturation we're seeing is healthy for the ecosystem."

Key Findings From AltShare's 2025 Report

1. Funding markets are stabilizing, led by AI and Cybersecurity

Seed and Series A deal flow accelerated in Q4 2025, with AI and Cyber commanding premium valuations and stronger investor conviction, while Fintech and HealthTech continued a slower, efficiency-driven reset

2. Selective investment replaces indiscriminate growth capital

Capital allocation is now concentrated, with checks tighter, timelines longer, and diligence deeper, a sharp departure from previous cycles.

3. Secondary transactions are now part of the standard playbook

Secondary programs expanded significantly at Series A and B, enabling founders and employees to access liquidity without forcing premature exits, a sign of market maturation.

4. Time to liquidity is normalizing

One-year exit delays peaked during 2023–2024, but by 2025 companies showed renewed willingness to transact on schedule, signaling improved confidence and clearer paths to liquidity.

5. Equity allocation is shifting toward senior talent

Equity grants increasingly flowed to the 41-50 and 51+ age groups, reflecting a preference for experienced operators and measured execution over early hypergrowth talent cycles.

Taken together, these dynamics point to a private market that is not returning to exuberance, but rather evolving into a more rational and data-driven environment, one in which unit economics outperform narrative, revenue multiples reward discipline over hype, liquidity windows reopen in structured ways, and talent allocation reflects operational priorities. The report describes this shift as a "K-shaped recovery," where top-tier companies accelerate while others lag based on fundamentals, pricing power, and exit visibility rather than broader market sentiment.

AltShare is one of the key market players delivering the equity data infrastructure required for this evolving environment through its AI-powered, all-in-one platform, which consolidates cap tables, valuations, plans, and modeling into a single system of record. As the market's only end-to-end solution, AltShare provides founders and finance teams with fast, compliant decision support across the full company lifecycle, making equity easier to manage and scale.

About AltShare

AltShare is an AI-powered, controlled equity management platform built for founders, CFOs, and finance teams who need a single system of record for equity operations. From early stage through IPO and beyond, AltShare automates compliance, valuations, modeling, and reporting, enabling companies to scale without complexity. AltShare meets the world's most demanding standards as PwC's Global Vendor of Choice and is trusted by market-leading clients for efficiency, accuracy, and compliance at scale.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2859277/Altshare.jpg

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Altshare