ALZpath and Siemens Healthineers Sign Licensing Agreement to Advance Global Access to Blood-Based Alzheimer's Disease Diagnostic Testing

Siemens Healthineers will utilize ALZpath's high-performing, proprietary pTau217 antibody in its growing test menu for its Atellica analyzers to enable IVD testing for Alzheimer's disease

CARLSBAD, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc., a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, today announced a licensing agreement with Siemens Healthineers for use of its proprietary pTau217 antibody in the development of a pTau217 assay in the expanding menu of Siemens Healthineers in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for Alzheimer's disease.1 The test is being designed for use on Siemens Healthineers' Atellica immunoassay systems.

Blood-based neurodegenerative disease diagnostics, including those for Alzheimer's, are a transformative advancement. The ALZpath pTau217 antibody has shown exceptional performance across a range of platforms to help identify patients with Alzheimer's disease through a simple blood draw. It enables sensitive, accurate detection of Alzheimer's disease pathology with performance comparable to PET imaging and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing2—and, via in vitro diagnostic tests, it may be deployed in a wide range of clinical settings. ALZpath's pTau217 antibody is supported by robust clinical evidence, including more than 90 peer-reviewed studies.

"This agreement supports ALZpath's mission to democratize access to early and accurate Alzheimer's disease testing," said Mike Banville, CEO of ALZpath. "By enabling Siemens Healthineers to integrate our pTau217 antibody across its expansive immunoassay testing footprint, we are expanding global access to timely diagnosis as new therapies become available to patients."

As disease-modifying therapies reach broader use, scalable and accessible diagnostic tools are helping identify patients earlier in their disease. Siemens Healthineers offers integrated immunoassay and clinical chemistry analyzers used in clinical laboratories of all sizes across the world to test patient samples. The unique engineering of the Atellica analyzers maximizes assay precision while also providing industry-leading throughput to materialize test results faster for patients.

"Collaboration drives innovation and advances patient care. The sooner we detect degenerative diseases, the more time clinicians, patients, and families have to prepare—and the more impactful disease modifying therapies can be," said Dirk Heckel, chief technology officer and head of research, development & innovation for Diagnostics at Siemens Healthineers.

About ALZpath

ALZpath is a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. Its proprietary pTau217 antibody, integral to the most advanced and widely available blood-based tests, is transforming Alzheimer's disease research, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. Through licensing agreements with industry leaders – including Siemens Healthineers, Roche, Beckman Coulter, Bio-techne, Alamar Biosciences, and Quanterix, as well as collaborations with world-class laboratories such as Neurocode, ALZpath is expanding access to early detection worldwide.

The company's innovations have earned multiple honors including Time Best Invention (2024), Fast Company Most Innovative Company (2025), BioTech Breakthrough's 'Diagnostic Innovation of the Year' (2025), and recognition as an Edison Award finalist (2025).

1 This product is under development. Future availability cannot be guaranteed.

2 Ashton et al, JAMA Neurology 2024;81:255-263.

