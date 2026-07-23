ALZpath Broadens Strategic Agreement with Alamar Biosciences to Advance Clinical Diagnostics for Alzheimer's Disease

Expanded collaboration grants Alamar commercial rights to utilize ALZpath's proprietary pTau217 antibody in blood-based diagnostic tests for clinical use

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc., a leader in blood test-based diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the expansion of their strategic agreement with Alamar Biosciences into clinical diagnostics. Under the broadened collaboration, Alamar has commercial rights to utilize ALZpath's proprietary pTau217 antibody in blood-based diagnostic tests intended for clinical use, further advancing the adoption of high-performance blood biomarkers across both research and clinical settings.

ALZpath and Alamar Biosciences initially entered into a strategic agreement in February 2024 to integrate ALZpath's proprietary pTau217 antibody into Alamar's NULISAqpcr™ and NULISAseq™ research use only assays. The expanded collaboration now allows Alamar, as well as Alamar customers and collaborators to develop IVD assays using the ALZpath pau 217 antibody potentially broadening access to clinically meaningful blood-based Alzheimer's disease testing.

"Growing our collaboration with Alamar represents another important step toward making blood-based Alzheimer's disease testing more accessible to clinicians and patients," said Mike Banville, Chief Executive Officer of ALZpath. "As adoption of pTau217 continues to accelerate worldwide, we remain focused on enabling our partners to deliver clinically validated diagnostic solutions that provide earlier answers and support better patient care."

The announcement comes during the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) Annual Meeting, where the rapid adoption of blood-based Alzheimer's disease biomarkers continues to be a central theme. The momentum was also evident earlier this month at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), where more than 140 presentations and posters featured data from the NULISAseq CNS Disease 120, Neuro 220, and AD 5-plex panels or NULISAqpcr BD-pTau217 single plex assays which incorporate ALZpath's proprietary pTau217 antibody.

About ALZpath

ALZpath, Inc. is a leader in blood test-based diagnostic solutions for Alzheimer's disease. Its proprietary pTau217 antibody, used in many of the most advanced and widely available blood-based tests, is helping transform how Alzheimer's disease is detected, treated, and monitored. Through licensing agreements with global industry leaders and collaborations with world-class laboratories, ALZpath enables partners to deliver accurate, scalable testing to clinicians and patients worldwide. The company's innovations have earned numerous industry honors, including Time Magazine Best Inventions (2024), Fast Company Most Innovative Companies (2025) and BioTech Breakthrough "Diagnostic Innovation of the Year" (2025). To learn more, visit https://alzpath.bio/ and follow ALZpath on LinkedIn, X, BlueSky, and Facebook.

ALZpath Media Contact

Jessica Hoffman

FINN Partners

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SOURCE ALZpath, Inc.