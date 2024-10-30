CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALZpath, Inc., a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, today announced that it has been honored in TIME's annual Best Inventions list, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. The ALZpath proprietary pTau 217 antibody was recognized in the medical care category for its ability to accurately diagnose Alzheimer's disease.

ALZpath Proprietary pTau217 Antibody Named to TIME’S List of the Best Inventions of 2024. Cover credit: Photograph by Jo Whaley for TIME. (PRNewsfoto/ALZpath, Inc.)

The ALZpath proprietary antibody, used in blood-based assays, has displayed high diagnostic accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability in detecting very minute concentrations of phosphorylated tau (pTau217), a key biomarker for the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease in its earliest stages, before symptoms appear, and to track its progression over time.

"ALZpath is democratizing access through accessible blood tests for the 139 million people projected to have Alzheimer's disease by 2050," said Chad Holland, CEO of ALZpath. "With strategic partnerships, ALZpath's antibody can be used in a variety of highly sensitive instruments for clinical and research blood assays and is integrated into the most widely available testing platforms."

To compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care, AI, and green energy. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

Of the new list, TIME's editors write: "The result is a list of 200 groundbreaking inventions (and 50 special mention inventions)—including the world's largest computer chip, a humanoid robot joining the workforce, and a bioluminescent houseplant—that are changing how we live, work, play, and think about what's possible."

See the full list here: time.com/best-inventions-2024

About ALZpath

ALZpath is a leading developer of innovative diagnostic tools and solutions for Alzheimer's disease and related dementias. The novel ALZpath pTau217 antibody, integral to the most advanced, widely available blood-based tests to detect Alzheimer's disease, is transforming its diagnosis and treatment monitoring, providing accurate and accessible tools for researchers and healthcare professionals worldwide. To help millions of patients in need, ALZpath democratizes access to its proprietary robust antibody, which is used by researchers, clinicians, and industry partners around the world to accelerate the discovery of new treatments and improve patient care.

To learn more about the company, please visit https://alzpath.bio/ and follow us on LinkedIn.

ALZpath Media Contact:



Nechama Rosengarten

FINN Partners

[email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544534/ALZpath_TIMES_Best_Inventions_2024.jpg

SOURCE ALZpath, Inc.