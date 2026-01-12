Anchor Browser Powers Groq's Agent Platform, Enabling Reliable AI Access to the Web

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Browser, the browser agent platform built for AI systems, today announced that it powers Groq's agent infrastructure, providing the reliable, high-performance browser capabilities behind Groq's AI agents.

Groq, a leading AI company known for high-speed inference and agentic systems, selected Anchor Browser to enable its agents to interact with real-world web environments. Anchor's browser agents allow AI systems to operate across modern websites and internal tools that employees already use every day-bridging a critical gap between AI models and the "old web."

For customers and developers building AI agents, this matters because browser reliability and performance are now core requirements. Many real-world workflows still rely on web interfaces, dashboards, and SaaS tools that lack APIs or are not fully automated. Anchor makes these environments accessible to AI agents in a stable, scalable way.

"Anchor has one of the best developer experiences in the industry," said builders at Groq. "The APIs are intuitive and the documentation is clear-we built our MVP in less than an hour. Anchor allows us to spin up multiple browsers in parallel to power Compound, our research agent, and it delivered an impressive experience that was one of the highlights of our launch."

Anchor's browser agent platform enables parallel browser execution, high reliability, and fast setup-making it easier for AI teams to move from demos to production. By removing friction around web interaction, Anchor helps AI agents deliver real value inside existing enterprise and consumer environments.

"Browser agents are a foundational capability for making AI useful in real-world settings," said Anchor. "Groq's use of Anchor shows how critical reliable browser automation is for agent adoption at scale."

As AI systems move beyond closed environments and into day-to-day business workflows, Anchor's browser agents are becoming a core layer of the modern agent stack-unlocking faster deployment, broader compatibility, and real operational impact.

About Anchor Browser

Anchor Browser is a browser agent platform built to help AI systems reliably interact with the web. Designed for developers and AI teams, Anchor enables scalable, parallel browser execution that connects agents to real-world tools, workflows, and environments.

