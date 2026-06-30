Anecdotes Achieves FedRAMP 20x Moderate (Class C) Certification

As Rev5 Sunsets and 20x Takes Over, Anecdotes Has Already Made the Journey to 20x.

TEL AVIV, Israel and PALO ALTO, Calif., June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anecdotes, the leading enterprise agentic GRC platform, today announced it has achieved FedRAMP 20x Moderate (Class C) Certification. Anecdotes was part of the FedRAMP 20x pilot program, giving it firsthand experience with a standard most organizations are only now beginning to understand.

FedRAMP 20x is not an update to Rev5. It is a fundamentally different model, one where the source of trust shifts from documentation to data. Static evidence packages, point-in-time narratives, and annual audit cycles are out. Continuously validated, machine-readable data is in.

For organizations that worked hard to achieve Rev5 authorization, this is not a small ask. The 1,000-page SSPs, manual POAMs, and point-in-time evidence that defined Rev5 have no place in 20x. The new standard is machine-readable, continuously validated, and built around automated outcomes. What got you there will not get you through 20x.

Anecdotes went through the 20x process on its own platform, without a third-party implementation layer. The architecture was already aligned: live data pulled directly from source systems, controls monitored continuously, and evidence structured in machine-readable format the way 20x requires. The result is a complete, end-to-end solution for organizations pursuing initial certification or migrating from Rev5.

"FedRAMP 20x is the most significant change to federal cloud certification in years, and most organizations do not yet know what it means for their existing programs," said Yair Kuznitsov, CEO and Co-Founder of Anecdotes. "We went through it ourselves. We know it is not a simple lift. For organizations migrating from Rev5 or pursuing 20x for the first time, the path requires adapted methodology and the right technology."

"For years, audits have assessed a carefully curated version of reality. FedRAMP 20x changes that. The goal is no longer a convincing evidence package. It is continuous, transparent trust built on data that reflects the real state of your security posture. That is the model Anecdotes has run on since day one." said Jake Bernardes, CISO at Anecdotes.

About Anecdotes

Anecdotes is the enterprise agentic GRC platform built for organizations that refuse to compromise. With solutions across governance, risk, and compliance, deep customization capabilities, and AI agents that run on an audit-grade data infrastructure, Anecdotes enables the world's top enterprises to manage GRC programs as unique as their businesses. Now FedRAMP 20x Moderate (Class C) Certified, Anecdotes brings the same platform to the federal market. Learn more at www.anecdotes.ai/fedramp

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SOURCE Anecdotes