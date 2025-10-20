Anecdotes Announces New Integration With AuditBoard to Bring Joint Customers Data-Driven Continuous GRC

The integration enables users to leverage Anecdotes' automated evidence collection and AI analysis capabilities as a continuously refreshed data infrastructure that automatically feeds workflows and workstreams in AuditBoard.

"AuditBoard customers can now fuel their processes with a pipeline of continuously collected and analyzed data," said Yair Kuznitsov, CEO and Co-Founder of Anecdotes. "This integration does more than just transform the way enterprises manage risk and prepare for audits. It means they no longer need to settle for point-in-time compliance. They finally have near real-time assurance."

This productized offering allows enterprises, for the first time ever, to easily set up an effective continuous GRC program. The unique model leverages data trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises and top audit firms, to eliminate blind spots, enhance accuracy, and proactively manage risk and compliance.

