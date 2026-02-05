Anima Announces IBM's Investment to Power AI for Enterprise Product Teams

Strategic investment will make it easier for product teams to design & build apps by simply telling AI what they want

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anima , a leader in AI design-to-code space, today announced a strategic investment from IBM to accelerate enterprise adoption of vibe coding: the new way for product teams to design and build apps with AI. As the only API-first design-to-code platform with a seamless integration with Figma, Anima is strategically positioned at the intersection of AI-native developer tools and enterprise modernization. Anima's AI Agents will deepen integration with enterprise brands, design systems, and legacy front-end code.

Established in 2017 and backed by YCombinator, Anima has created the design-to-code space. Anima's solution has become a core layer of the front-end stack for teams at Amazon, Samsung, Apple, Disney, Deloitte, and Accenture, amassing over 1.5 million installs. Organizations using Anima report delivering projects up to 50% faster and saving up to 80% of front-end coding. Coding agents like Bolt.new and Replit rely on Anima to generate production-grade UI code from professional designs.

IBM: "Anima's impressive adoption is driven from a technology platform that has resonated with enterprise product and design teams, helping cement them as a leader in AI design-to-code," said Emily Fontaine, Global Head of Venture Capital at IBM. "The company continues to demonstrate its ability to reshape how organizations design, build, and ship digital products in the AI era. We are confident Anima will stay at the forefront as design and engineering continue to converge, delivering even greater efficiency and innovation for enterprise clients."

AI is rapidly transforming how websites and interfaces are created, pushing front-end development and UX generation into a new era. Yet companies still struggle to deliver high-quality, on-brand digital products at scale, as LLMs can generate logic but fall short on consistently producing polished UI. Anima addresses this gap by democratizing design through an AI agent enriched with full brand context—from design files to code to brand language—enabling anyone across an organization to create and iterate with AI.

At the core of Anima's approach is the belief that in the AI era, design is no longer a static asset but living, interactive code connected to real data. Because AI understands system structure better than vectors or pixels, Anima collapses the traditional design-handoff-build loop, allowing teams to design directly in code with AI as a sidekick. The result is a next-generation vibe-design platform that produces on-brand product experiences that scale seamlessly.

"Three billion people will soon code," adds Avishay Cohen, CEO of Anima. "AI brings a new era for design and product, where code is the new canvas. AI is here to help product teams design, build, and ship. "This strategic investment from IBM supercharges our mission to bring Anima to every enterprise team, drawing on their global operations and extensive expertise in enterprise technology and AI."

