ANYCLIP LAUNCHES 'TEAMS CONNECTOR' IN MICROSOFT AZURE MARKETPLACE

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyClip (www.anyclip.com), the Visual Intelligence™ Company, has launched AnyClip Teams Connector. Available now through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, this new app integrates with AnyClip's Genius Work™, the AI-powered internal communications product that allows companies to manage their video content—including call recordings—through the AnyClip platform and immediately convert those videos into searchable, interactive and collaborative assets that can be shared across teams, departments and other designated internal audiences.

With the growing prevalence of the hybrid and remote workforce, companies rely more and more on video to keep information and operations moving and colleagues connected—from sales calls to meetings, onboarding, offboarding, training, knowledge preservation and even social events. Too often, these videos—and the intelligence that they contain—sit stagnant and completely underutilized or unexploited. AnyClip's Teams Connector app integrates with Teams to ensure that critical information captured in video can be analyzed, searched, stored and distributed to the right recipients to maximize collaboration, efficiency, productivity and return.

Videos saved through the AnyClip Teams Connector app can be edited, while viewers have the ability to comment and share clips from within the video itself, add interactive elements, translate audio into 160+ languages, chapter call recordings, trigger automatic "highlights" of longer sessions and instantly search within each video by keyword. Once imported to AnyClip, all meeting recordings are stored and organized within AnyClip without storage limits.

The AnyClip Teams Connector app is available now on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace. AnyClip launched its Zoom Connector app for the Zoom App Marketplace in December 2021.

About AnyClip

AnyClip is The Visual Intelligence™ Company.

AnyClip's proprietary Visual Intelligence Technology is using AI to revolutionize how business does video — the most desired and prevalent form of communication. By instantly activating its innate data, AnyClip brings to video the power once reserved for text via transparency, interactivity and collaboration.

The company powers advanced video solutions so smart, they're Genius. For internal communications, AnyClip's GeniusWork™ is the first AI-powered internal communications platform for Business, featuring intelligent video hubs for knowledge sharing, collaboration and communication. For customer-facing communications, Genius+™ is the AI-powered video management platform that converts traditional video into intelligent content that is fully enabled – searchable, measurable, personalized, merchandised and interactive.

AnyClip is located in New York, Los Angeles, Tel Aviv, London, and Munich and is backed by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP), Ervington Investments, former Sony America President & CEO Michael Schulhof, and Edgio, Inc. In 2021, the company was ranked No. 5 in New York, and 64 overall, on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ list of fastest-growing companies in North America. In 2022, AnyClip won the NAB Show Award for Product of the Year from the National Association of Broadcasters and was named to Aragon Research's "Hot Vendors in Collaboration" list. AnyClip was most recently named a Finalist for Best Video Platform 2022 by Digiday. For more information, please visit www.AnyClip.com.

