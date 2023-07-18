Anyword transforms ChatGPT into a powerful marketing tool, incorporating a company's existing brand voice and style into every prompt while predicting content performance

New integration extends Anyword's capabilities to generative AI platforms like ChatGPT, Notion AI, and Canva AI

NEW YORK, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anyword , the leading generative AI solution for marketing performance, announced today the release of its integration with generative AI platforms that can assess ChatGPT-generated copy and know if it's on-brand and how it will perform with a company's audience. With the release, marketers, including Anyword's one million plus users, can create high-performing marketing copy directly from their preferred generative AI platform that is consistent with their brand voice, targeted to their audience and optimized for specific marketing channels.

According to a recent study , 80% of marketing professionals have, at the very least, experimented with ChatGPT and are looking for ways to incorporate it into their long-term marketing strategy. But ChatGPT and other LLMs are not built for marketing; they don't know the brand's voice, product, or customers, or what resonates with their base. The result is generic-sounding copy that doesn't drive engagement or conversions.

This new release extends the capabilities of Anyword's built-for-marketing platform to popular LLMs. The integration pulls over key brand details – including tone of voice, brand rules, product and company details, and target audiences – with an instant website scan so that marketers can create better prompts that produce finely tuned copy optimized to achieve marketing results. Anyword's homegrown predictive performance AI model, trained on billions of real marketing data points, provides key demographic and messaging insights and a 0-100 performance score that predicts how well the copy will perform as a Facebook or Google ad, LinkedIn post, email or any other marketing use case. With a one-click Boost Performance feature, marketers can improve their copy further for better engagement and conversions.

"LLMs like ChatGPT and Notion AI are amazing, but for marketers, it's missing some important features," said Yaniv Makover, CEO and Co-Founder of Anyword. "Our new integration allows users to build more effective prompts and leverage the power of AI and analytics to improve marketing performance from generated and even written content. Users can seamlessly incorporate their brand identity and target audiences into an LLM using our integration. That means the copy they create with ChatGPT, Notion AI, Canva AI – and soon anywhere they generate or write content – will be on-brand and performance-driven, with predictive analytics that has been shown to increase conversion by 30%."

Anyword's Performance Boost AI Integration is currently available here . You can watch a demo of the tool here .

Anyword is a Generative AI Platform for Performance Writing that empowers marketers to create scalable, on-brand content that drives sales and engagement. Trained on billions of marketing data points, Anyword offers predictive analytics, brand voice capabilities, and custom AI models to increase accuracy and marketing performance. Over one million marketers trust Anyword to manage all their copy, and see an average 30% lift in business results.

Based in New York, Anyword was founded in 2021, and in its most recent funding round, secured $21 million led by Eric Schmidt's Innovation Endeavors. To learn more about Anyword, visit anyword.com .

