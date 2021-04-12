Apiiro Expands Leadership Team with Veteran Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the industry's first Code Risk Platform™, today announced the appointment of David French as Chief Revenue Officer. French joins Apiiro from Qualys, where he was Executive Vice President of Sales. As part of the Apiiro executive team, he will be responsible for driving Apiiro's next phase of growth and accelerating the rapid expansion of sales globally.

David French, Apiiro Chief Revenue Officer

As the Cloud-native Development and DevSecOps markets continue to skyrocket and multi-dimensional risks are intensifying, Apiiro is strategically placed to lead the market with disruptive technology that provides risk visibility from design to code to cloud.

"This unique technology combines historical and continuous analysis of the application, infrastructure, and open-source code with a deep understanding of developers' knowledge and business impact. On top of that knowledge, connecting all of a customer's tools and processes together enables the prediction and remediation only for relevant risks. With David's proven ability to scale companies and drive market success and with the current market demand, Apiiro is in a prime position to expand globally and across vertical markets," commented Idan Plotnik, the CEO of Apiiro.

French brings 20 years of experience in information security and has built and scaled organizations from early stage to IPO. Prior to his time at Qualys, he led sales and business development at Transmit Security and Kenna Security. His leadership will help Apiiro solidify its position as the most innovative and impactful company in DevSecOps.

"I couldn't be more excited to join a company with such an industry-changing mission," said David French, CRO at Apiiro. "DevOps has created incredible opportunities for companies of all sizes to develop applications in house, but security and compliance risks have fallen behind. The path forward brings together development, security, and compliance teams and requires the visibility and focus needed to deliver faster and more securely. Apiiro understands this and is driving the next generation of DevSecOps by leveraging context to focus security teams on the risks that matter."

The strategic hire of French comes on the heels of Apiiro's successful launch in October 2020 with $35M from Greylock and Kleiner Perkins, as well as fast-growing revenue generation and customer base that now includes dozens of organizations, from small businesses to large enterprises.

In addition to this new executive addition, in February 2021 Apiiro released new capabilities to detect and remediate the build-time attack that was used against SolarWinds and also the ability to detect compromised developer identities that committed malicious code .

