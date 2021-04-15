Apiiro Selected as Finalist for RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest

TEL AVIV, Israel and NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apiiro, the industry's first Code Risk Platform™, announced today that it has been named one of 10 finalists for the RSA Conference 2021 Innovation Sandbox Contest for its work providing multidimensional application risk visibility with every change, from design to code to cloud. On Wednesday, May 19, Apiiro will present its technology to a panel of renowned cybersecurity industry judges and a live virtual audience at RSA Conference 2021.

Since 2005, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox has served as a platform for the boldest young cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and compete for the title of "Most Innovative Startup." The competition is widely recognized as a catapult for success, as the top 10 finalists have collectively seen over 50 acquisitions and $8.2 billion in funding since the start of the contest. Apiiro will have three minutes to pitch the panel of judges before a question-and-answer round.

"We are happy to welcome the RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists to our virtual stage and we look forward to hearing about their innovative ideas that are sure to combat tomorrow's cybersecurity threats," said Linda Gray Martin, Vice President, RSA Conference. "For the last 16 years, RSAC Innovation Sandbox Contest finalists have gone on to make significant impacts on the world of cybersecurity. We are confident that this year's finalists will continue the trend with their thought-provoking approaches and will make a lasting impact on the industry."

Apiiro sits at the intersection of the DevSecOps, Application Security, DevOps Productivity, and Cloud Security markets, which have a combined market size of $68B. Apiiro is reinventing the Secure Development Lifecycle by providing customers with complete application and risk visibility with every change. The Apiiro Code Risk Platform™ helps customers manage the risks that matter, enforce application governance and compliance, and prevent advanced CI/CD attacks - all in a single platform and early in the development lifecycle.

Apiiro analyzes data from throughout the entire development process to help organizations identify, prioritize, and remediate risky material changes. Apiiro helps organizations build an application risk program by providing risk visibility across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge & business impact.

"Put simply: your Board doesn't care about Application Security. It cares about Application Risk," said Idan Plotnik, CEO of Apiiro. "Our Code Risk Platform™ gives security, compliance, and development teams the insights they need to strategically and securely drive Digital Transformation."

The contest kicks off on May 19 at 9:20 AM PT and winners will be announced at 10:45 AM PT that same day. Hugh Thompson, Program Committee Chair of RSA Conference, will return to host the contest. The renowned panel of expert judges includes Dorit Dor, VP Products, Check Point Software Technologies; Niloo Howe, Principal and Founder, Razi Ventures; Paul Kocher, Security Researcher and Entrepreneur; Shlomo Kramer, Co-founder and CEO, Cato Networks; and Christopher Young, Executive Vice President, Microsoft.

About Apiiro

Apiiro is the industry's first Code Risk Platform™ to provide complete risk visibility with every change, from design to code to cloud. Apiiro gives organizations a 360° view of security and compliance risks, from design to production, across applications, infrastructure, developers' knowledge, and business impact. Apiiro is backed by Greylock and Kleiner Perkins. www.apiiro.com

About RSA Conference

RSA Conference is the premier series of global events and year-round learning for the cybersecurity community. RSAC is where the security industry converges to discuss current and future concerns and have access to the experts, unbiased content and ideas that help enable individuals and companies advance their cybersecurity posture and build stronger and smarter teams. Both in-person and online, RSAC brings the cybersecurity industry together and empowers the collective "we" to stand against cyberthreats around the world. RSAC is the ultimate marketplace for the latest technologies and hands-on educational opportunities that help industry professionals discover how to make their companies more secure while showcasing the most enterprising, influential and thought-provoking thinkers and leaders in cybersecurity today. For the most up-to-date news pertaining to the cybersecurity industry visit www.rsaconference.com. Where the world talks security.

