AppsFlyer Empowers Advertising Agencies to Become Mobile Measurement and Marketing Analytics Experts With Launch of Global Solutions Partner Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AppsFlyer , the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics, today announced the global launch of its Solutions Partner Program for Agencies (SPP). The program enables global and regional advertising agency partners to enhance delivery for their brand clients through dedicated training and certification.

While navigating the complexities of deploying and effectively using best-in-class technology, many AppsFlyer customers look to their agency partners to help guide them across multiple disciplines where data makes an impact on their budgets and business decisions.

AppsFlyer's Solutions Partner Program provides agencies with the ability to learn and validate knowledge and expertise in mobile and channel marketing, as well as AppsFlyer platform capabilities. Solutions Partners are also able to gain exclusive access to AppsFlyer products for their clients.

"In 2019 alone, AppsFlyer customers made $20 billion worth of decisions leveraging AppsFlyer technology," said Daniel Kahtan, Senior Director of Global Agency Alliances, AppsFlyer. "We are in a unique position to support agency partners in driving positive performance and unlocking new sources of growth for mutual brand clients. We will continue to prioritize and support agency professionals with education around best practices so that they are well equipped to advise clients about developing data-driven digital strategies."

AppsFlyer's certified solutions partners have completed advanced training and developed in-depth expertise. The following agency partners have qualified as proficient platform users and mobile experts:

360i ( United States )

) Adways ( Japan )

) CyberAgent ( Japan )

) i- Cherry (Brazil)

M&C Saatchi Performance ( India , Singapore , United Kingdom , United States )

, , , ) MediaCom ( United Kingdom )

) Merkle ( United Kingdom )

) Mindshare ( United Kingdom & United States )

& ) Omega Media ( Vietnam )

) PMAX ( Vietnam )

) Reprise ( South Africa )

) Septeni ( Japan )

) Yodel Mobile ( United Kingdom )

"For 360i, going from micro tech implementation to macro strategic thinking and learning how to guide clients when it comes to the attribution that informs larger marketing decisions is mission critical," said Vladimir Golinder, Vice President, Head of Media Technology, 360i. "This program provides us the ability to quickly transform technical knowledge into strategic business concepts that help clients capitalize on change."

"Our digital media agency, recently awarded 'Agency of the Decade', is always looking for ways to remain agile in the industry, build deep expertise and deliver more growth for our clients," said Dan Rosen, Global COO, M&C Saatchi. "As an AppsFlyer Global Alliance Solutions Partner, our teams are now fully trained and certified, providing us with an even stronger foundation to scale delivery, optimise performance and increase efficiencies for our clients."

For additional details on AppsFlyer's Solutions Partner Program for Agencies, visit: https://www.appsflyer.com/appsflyer-solutions-partner-program/

About AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer is the global leader in mobile attribution and marketing analytics. Data-driven marketers trust AppsFlyer for independent measurement solutions and innovative tools to grow and protect their mobile business. AppsFlyer's platform processes billions of mobile actions every day, empowering marketers and developers to maximize the return on their marketing investments. With Facebook, Google, Twitter, Pinterest, Snap Inc., Tencent and 5,000+ other integrated partners, and clients including HBO, Waze, Alibaba, Skyscanner, Activision and 12,000+ leading brands worldwide, AppsFlyer has 15 global offices to support marketers everywhere. To learn more, visit www.appsflyer.com .

